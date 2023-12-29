Exclusive — Kari Lake: Fentanyl Coming Across ‘Wide Open Border’ Is a ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News
Alana Mastrangelo

Arizona Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Kari Lake told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow that fentanyl coming across the United States’ “wide open border” is a “weapon of mass destruction.”

“One of the most horrifying things about that wide open border is the fentanyl pouring across,” Lake told Marlow at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

“It doesn’t stay in Arizona,” the Senate candidate added of fentanyl. “It comes through Arizona, it takes mere hours for it to get to other states, and now in every state we’re seeing a record number of young people dying from fentanyl poisoning. Not overdoses, poisoning.”

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file photo, a man lies on the sidewalk beside a recyclable trash bin in San Francisco. A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far. The crisis fueled by the powerful painkiller fentanyl could have been far worse if it wasn't for the nearly 3,000 times Narcan was used from January to the beginning of November to save someone from the brink of death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

“I met one mother who said, ‘My daughter took half of what she thought was a Xanax pill, and was dead.’ A half of any pill should not kill you. It’s enough to kill you, and we’ve got wake up,” Lake said. “Finally, the Democrats are at least starting to say the word, but they’re part of the problem.”

Lake went on to say that she “recognized the border is the number one issue years ago, when I started running for office, because I was talking to so many people who were seeing people pour across.”

“I was a journalist before this, a broadcast journalist for 30 years. I covered Arizona for 27 years, and that entire time I saw politicians come and go, and talk about the border — and they didn’t do anything about it. They got elected and did nothing,” she said.

“The first one that ever talked about it and did something was Donald Trump,” Lake continued. “I saw how our border became secure. For the first time, me living here and covering this state in 27 years.”

“And one day one Joe Biden came in and pulled that back,” she added. “There’s no words to describe it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News

