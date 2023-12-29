Arizona Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Kari Lake told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow that fentanyl coming across the United States’ “wide open border” is a “weapon of mass destruction.”

“One of the most horrifying things about that wide open border is the fentanyl pouring across,” Lake told Marlow at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

“It doesn’t stay in Arizona,” the Senate candidate added of fentanyl. “It comes through Arizona, it takes mere hours for it to get to other states, and now in every state we’re seeing a record number of young people dying from fentanyl poisoning. Not overdoses, poisoning.”

“I met one mother who said, ‘My daughter took half of what she thought was a Xanax pill, and was dead.’ A half of any pill should not kill you. It’s enough to kill you, and we’ve got wake up,” Lake said. “Finally, the Democrats are at least starting to say the word, but they’re part of the problem.”

Lake went on to say that she “recognized the border is the number one issue years ago, when I started running for office, because I was talking to so many people who were seeing people pour across.”

“I was a journalist before this, a broadcast journalist for 30 years. I covered Arizona for 27 years, and that entire time I saw politicians come and go, and talk about the border — and they didn’t do anything about it. They got elected and did nothing,” she said.

“The first one that ever talked about it and did something was Donald Trump,” Lake continued. “I saw how our border became secure. For the first time, me living here and covering this state in 27 years.”

“And one day one Joe Biden came in and pulled that back,” she added. “There’s no words to describe it.”

Watch the full interview below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.