More than 200 military veterans, active-duty members, former officials, and military spouses released an open letter on January 1 in which they vowed to do everything in their power to hold senior military leaders responsible for forcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on troops.

They wrote in the letter, released on social media Monday:

While implementing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, military leaders broke the law, trampled constitutional rights, denied informed consent, permitted unwilling medical experimentation, and suppressed the free exercise of religion. Service members and families were significantly harmed by these actions. Their suffering continues to be felt financially, emotionally, and physically. Some service members became part of our ever-growing veteran homeless population, some developed debilitating vaccine injuries, and some even lost their lives. In an apparent attempt to avoid accountability, military leaders are continuing to ignore our communications regarding these injuries and the laws that were broken.

At 4am EST today (a few min ago), senior military leaders received an email with a letter attached called the Declaration of Military Accountability. I know because I sent the email. I sent it on behalf of myself & 230 other signatories of the letter. The letter is not addressed… pic.twitter.com/jFkF3FmcA8 — Brad Miller (@BradMiller1010) January 1, 2024

The signatories — which include candidates for U.S. Congress and other political offices — said there were “thousands” within their network who plan to run for Congress and seek appointments to executive branch offices.

They pledged that those who win office would remove retirement pay for military leaders “who were criminally complicit” and that those who gain the authority to do so would recall military leaders from retirement and convene courts-martial for “the crimes they committed.”

The signatories running for U.S. Congress in 2024 include Mara Macie (R-FL), Dennis “Nate” Cain (R-WI), Chris Coulombe (R-CA), Cameron Hamilton (R-VA), Jay Furman (R-TX), and Matthew Shoemaker (R-NC). Nick Kupper is running for the Arizona House of Representatives. Signatories include veterans from every branch of the military.

🚨Declaration of Military Accountability I, along with 230 other veterans, commit ourselves to restore our military through holding military leaders accountable. In implementing the COVID VAX mandate, military leaders unlawfully coerced service members to take an experimental… pic.twitter.com/RCcLJ6imnb — John Frankman (@johny_franks) January 1, 2024

The signatories specifically named former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. (Retired) Mark Milley, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. (Retired) James McConville, former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. (Retired) Michael Gilday, in addition to other leaders.

They pledged they would pursue their efforts “with a long-term time horizon.”

“This endeavor will be a continuous process with a long-term time horizon, but fulfilling our oaths to defend the Constitution requires just such persistent vigilance. Likewise, we are obligated, and so commit, to train those who come after us to fulfill their duty in achieving this accountability and safeguarding against such leadership failures hereafter,” they wrote.

They concluded:

Our nation was once great because it was good. It was built on moral principles founded in natural law and yet, the recent acceleration of moral relativism has us headed towards a precipitous implosion. While all good things come to an end, we refuse to allow our nation to go quietly into the depths of decadence and decay. We promise to exhaust all moral, ethical, and legal means to restore the rule of law and will begin by attempting to hold senior military leaders accountable. The Constitution is the supreme law of our land. We will fight to enforce that law and put an end to the two-tiered justice system. May future generations see our efforts and, God willing, may they also be recipients of the great gift of liberty that we have had the honor of safeguarding.

The Biden administration ordered in August 2021 for all military members and reservists to take the COVID-19 vaccine or else face discharge from the military. As a result, more than 8,000 service members were kicked out, with an unknown number choosing not to re-enlist.

Republicans in Congress forced the administration to rescind the mandate in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. However, affected veterans service members are continuing their fight for accountability and restitution for time and pay lost.

