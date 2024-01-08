Several Republican senators, including Marco Rubio (FL), Ted Cruz (TX), and Lindsey Graham (SC), have asked Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R- WY) to call a meeting on securing the border, which Democrats refuse to seal.

The letter, shared on Monday, said that Democrats have been rushing through secret negotiations on border security to keep the southern border open.

“We write to request that you call a meeting of the Conference to discuss Senate negotiations on securing the border. Rushed and secret negotiations with Democrats who want an open border and who caused the current crisis will not secure the border,” it said.

“The American public deserves an open and transparent process which cannot occur until the House returns the week of January 8, 2024. Accordingly, we request this Conference be held the week of January 8th, but not before,” the letter continued.

NEW: Group of GOP senators led by RonJohn asks Conference Chair @SenJohnBarrasso to call a conference mtg for week of Jan. 8 to discuss border talks “Rushed & secret negotiations with Democrats who want an open border & who caused the current crisis will not secure the border.” pic.twitter.com/VdYOnH81Df — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 17, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, White House officials have been “hinting they may submit to demands by GOP politicians for a closure of the border’s parole loophole that has been used by roughly 700,000 economic migrants.” In a previous White House meeting on Friday, the president’s advisers reportedly recognized that a deal on the border could not be reached unless the administration agreed on limiting parole.

“That is a big change from last week, when Politico reported on January 2 that pro-migration groups ‘close to the talks say they are being told that a third major issue seems to be off the table: restricting ‘parole,'” it said. “The negotiations for a border deal are entangled with President Joe Biden’s growing political need for additional funding to hide and house several million southern migrants during the 2024 election.”

“You couldn’t just reform the broken asylum process and allow this parole system to remain broken,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told Jake Tapper on January 3. “It would be a giant loophole that would not solve the [border] issue.”

