White House May Curb ‘Parole’ Migration to Get Deal with GOP

White House officials are hinting they may submit to demands by GOP politicians for a closure of the border’s parole loophole that has been used by roughly 700,000 economic migrants.

“During a White House meeting on Friday, Mr. Biden’s advisers recognized that a border deal with Republicans would not be possible without the administration agreeing on limiting parole,” CBS reported on January 7.

That is a big change from last week, when Politico reported on January 2 that pro-migration groups “close to the talks say they are being told that a third major issue seems to be off the table: restricting ‘parole.'”

The negotiations for a border deal are entangled with President Joe Biden’s growing political need for additional funding to hide and house several million southern migrants during the 2024 election.

The deal is also entangled with the White House’s effort to help Ukraine survive an expensive, no-negotiations war of attrition with much larger Russia.

RELATED: Four-Year-Old Dropped Over Southern Border Wall

CBP/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

A deal may be announced this week, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) announced Sunday.

In the negotiations, GOP leaders have demanded curbs on parole migration and White House support for many other reforms of the nation’s migration laws. “You couldn’t just reform the broken asylum process and allow this parole system to remain broken,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told Jake Tapper on January 3. “It would be a giant loophole that would not solve the [border] issue.”

Many GOP legislators are skeptical about the White House’s honesty — and especially the honesty of Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. “I believe he has done this intentionally,” Johnson told CBS on January 7, adding:

Secretary Mayorkas is not a good faith negotiating partner. He is unwilling to enforce existing federal law. Why would we believe that he would do any new provision? He’s lied to Congress repeatedly. He’s lied to me personally, under oath … He’s stood in front of my committee on multiple occasions and insisted that the border is closed and secure when everyone in America knows it’s not true. He’s not a good faith partner.

The possible White House turnaround comes as President Joe Biden’s election teams are watching his polls crash while his pro-migration deputies use the parole loophole to bus many more migrants into American cities.

For example, a January 3-5 CBS poll reported that voters view immigration as the nation’s second-most important issue and that Biden’s easy-migration policy gets a negative rating from 79 percent of independents.

The poll also reported that 40 percent of Americans see a growing number of immigrants in their local area and that 48 percent expect the migrants will make American society “worse in the long run.”

President Biden has abused the immigration parole system to allow millions of migrants to enter who shouldn’t qualify. Democrats need to accept we have to reform both our parole and asylum laws to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/7RWYcDQ4VC — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 7, 2024

The White House’s election-year turnaround would be strongly opposed by the investors who dominate the West Coast wing of Biden’s staff. On Sunday, for example, Todd Schulte, president of the FWD.us lobby group for investors retweeted a prior statement that claimed that limits on parole migration would be disastrous for Bixden’s election:

gutting parole … is a lose-lose-lose. These [concessions] will spur more chaos in 2024, increase the opportunities for demagoguery around the border, and eliminate the most critical tool for building orderly immigration channels for decades.

The investors who created FWD.us try to boost their stock prices by lobbying for the inflow of more cheap workers, apartment-sharing renters, and taxpayer-subsidized consumers. The breadth of investors who founded and funded FWD.us was hidden from casual visitors to the group’s website in early 2021. But copies exist at the other sites.

FWD.us has championed Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s border chief, who has zealously invited more immigration via the parole loophole in the border law. FWD.us has also funded many of the pro-migration non-profits that are favorably quoted by corporate-directed media outlets.

RELATED: Brownsville, TX Drone Footage Reveals LARGE Migrant Camp at U.S.-Mexico Border

NEWSNATION /TMX

An agency report reveals that Mayorkas paroled at least 700,000 migrants into the United States during 2022 and 2023. That policy puts those migrants on a fast track to work permits, jobs, and welfare – and so helps the foreigners get the wages, homes, and government support that would otherwise have gone to lower-income Americans.

Mayorkas welcomes the migrants because he sympathizes with them and because he wants to import cheap workers for the many CEOs who do not want to invest in automation or train low-performing Americans. In December 2022, for example, Mayorkas told ElPasoMatters.org:

We look to our partner to the north that has a much more nimble immigration system that can be retooled to the [national government’s] needs at the moment. For example, Canada is in need of 1 million workers and they have agreed that in 2023, they will admit 1.4 million … immigrants to fill that labor need that Canadians themselves cannot. We are stuck in antiquated laws that do not meet our current needs.

In Canada, the government’s policy of maximizing migration has also caused a reversal in public support for migration.

The Canadian reversal is underway — despite efforts by Canadian pro-migration groups to blame “xenophobia” — because high immigration is causing pocketbook damage to Canadians as it spikes house prices and interest rates and also reduces wages and birth rates.