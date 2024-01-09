Arkansas Activists Submit Third Draft of Proposed Abortion Amendment

Activists hoping to put abortion on the ballot in Arkansas this November have submitted a third draft of their proposed amendment to state Attorney General Tim Griffin.

The group supporting the amendment, called Arkansans for Limited Government, submitted the draft to Griffin on Monday after he rejected two previous drafts over language concerns. Griffin rejected the second draft on Thursday, although he wrote in his opinion that the drafters had fixed most of the issues he had with the first version of the amendment, the Arkansas Advocate reported. Griffin rejected the first draft in November.

The amendment would not allow the state government to “prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion services within 18 weeks of fertilization.” The amendment would also allow abortions in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly, or “to protect a pregnant female’s life or to protect a pregnant female from a physical disorder, physical illness, or physical injury.”

Abortion is currently illegal in Arkansas throughout pregnancy except to save the life of of the mother.

Today a 3rd draft of the AR Abortion Amendment was filed with the Attorney General. Thank you to the AG's office for the clear feedback & to all who have volunteered their time and expertise to ensure the language is ready for voters. Onward! #arpx #abortionishealthcare pic.twitter.com/d1zSzUgKh3 — arliberty (@arlibertynow) January 9, 2024

Arkansans for Limited Government treasurer Jim McHugh said he expects Griffin to certify the third version of the proposed amendment.

“Barring any surprises, we eagerly anticipate certification of the proposed amendment, and we hope to begin signature collection as soon as the office gives the go-ahead,” AFLG Treasurer Jim McHugh said.

If Griffin approves the amendment, the group must collect 90,704 valid signatures from registered voters by July 5 to make it on the November ballot.

If the measure makes it onto the ballot in 2024, it would require a simple majority to pass.

Activists and lawmakers in at least several other states (including Montana and New Hampshire) are working to put abortion amendments on the ballot in November after a string of state-level pro-abortion victories following the fall of Roe v. Wade — a 1973 Supreme Court decision which had, for 50 years, invented a “right” to abortion.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.