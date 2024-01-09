Republican Missouri State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman endorsed former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid on Tuesday, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Coleman said in a written statement:

I am proud to announce I am endorsing Donald J. Trump to be the 47th President of the United States. Under President Trump, our borders were secure, Missouri families could afford to go to the grocery store, and our adversaries were afraid to test America. Under Joe Biden, our borders are open, prices are through the roof, and the world is in chaos. In Congress, I’ll work alongside President Trump to advance America First policies, end the invasion on the southern border, stop Washington’s reckless spending, and Make America Great Again.

Coleman aims to replace the retiring Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO). Her campaign said in a release obtained by Breitbart News that she has raised more than $120,000 since she entered the race.

The Missouri state senator proposed legislation in 2021 that would rename the I-55 in Arnold, Missouri, after Trump:

This is my way of saying “thank you” to President Trump for strengthening Missouri’s economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term. The Show-Me State will forever be grateful to President Trump for his leadership.

Coleman’s priorities for Congress include:

Stopping cancel culture and protecting God-given rights, such as the Second Amendment

Holding the Biden Administration accountable

Supporting law enforcement and stopping illegal immigration

Coleman’s campaign website states:

Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden are waging war on Missourians’ God given rights and our jobs. I promise to always stand up for Missouri values and push back against liberal politicians in Washington D.C. Together, we can win this election and I can continue working to bring some common sense to our Federal government.

She added, “It has been the honor of my life to serve in the state legislature, and I look forward to continuing to fight for my constituents in the swamp.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.