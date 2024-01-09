Former President Donald Trump’s net favorability remains superior to President Joe Biden’s, Morning Consult found Tuesday, an extraordinary finding amid a bevy of legal onslaughts against Trump.

The polling represents the tenth week in a row that Trump ranked more popular than Biden.

The survey found Trump’s net favorability was four points greater than Biden’s:

Biden: negative 9 points

Trump: negative 5 points

[place image here]

The poll sampled 1,996 voters from January 4-6 with a two point margin of error.

Since Biden became president, four indictments hit Trump: county court in Manhattan, New York; federal court in Miami, Florida; federal court in Washington, D.C.; and county court in Fulton County, Georgia.

“Together, these indictments account for 91 counts thus far: 34 counts in New York, with a total maximum penalty of 136 years; 40 counts in Miami, up to 450 years; four counts in D.C., up to 55 years, or death; and 13 counts in Georiga, facing up to 76.5 years,” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak calculated.

Trump argues the indictments are election interference. “This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!,” he said in August.

Both in the Georgia and classified document case, prosecutors reportedly met with the White House before indicting Trump.

More details about the indictments are here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.