Large corporate interests and establishment figures that “frankly have Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS) back presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, detailing why he believes she should not be the Republican nominee for president.

Paul said he was inspired to speak out against Haley after identifying her as the “outlier” in the debates. Namely, she is someone who seems to care more about Ukraine’s border than the U.S. southern border, he said, putting her in the same wing of the party as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), as well as Dick Cheney and the late John McCain.

“I think every one of the other — I won’t say everyone — Trump, DeSantis, and Ramaswamy have all had significant misgivings and criticism of sending more money to Ukraine. I think all three of those candidates would be less likely to get us involved in a war. And I just have chosen — for, you know, my own reasons — not to get involved other than that, but I didn’t want to sit completely on the sidelines and watch an upset or something like that happen in New Hampshire,” Paul said, explaining that he wants to ensure that true conservative and libertarian voters know that “Nikki Haley doesn’t represent us.”

“And I’m very, very concerned that if she were president that she’d get us involved in foreign wars,” he said, going on to explain where he believes her so-called “surge” is coming from.

“I think there’s definitely a surge in money,” Paul said, adding that large corporate interests are backing her that suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS).

“They frankly have Trump Derangement Syndrome and hate Donald Trump so much that they want anybody but Donald Trump. That’s still part of it. I mean, that doesn’t occur just on the Democrat side. There are some corporate, you know, wealthy folks on the Republican side, and these are the establishment people. These are the ones who don’t care about the border. These are the ones who don’t care about the deficit. Frankly, they only care about their particular industry, and they’ll give to both parties,” he said.

“So many of the people that are donors now to Nikki Haley are Democrats that give to both parties,” Paul said, also pointing to rumors that Democrats will come out to support Haley in New Hampshire, given that President Joe Biden will not be on the ballot on the Democrat side.

“That could end up being a problem, but I think we can nip it in the bud. I think that if the folks know who she is and they know that she’s coming from the McConnell-Dick Cheney wing of the party, I think people don’t want that. I think people do not want that as our standard bearer,” Paul added, noting his website NeverNikki.net has garnered millions of hits.

