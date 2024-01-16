Here We Go: WEF Hosts Panel Tomorrow for ‘Disease X’

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the so-called global elites are gathering for a five-day annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15-19. One of the topics on the agenda for January 17 has raised some eyeballs: “Preparing for Disease X.”

COVID has been reported to have claimed approximately 7 million lives worldwide, but “Disease X,” on the other hand, they warn, “could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic.”

Something interesting about people in power is that a not insignificant number of them also happen to believe that the world is overpopulated. If a pandemic 20 times as deadly as COVID did happen, claiming 140 million lives, would global leaders mourn or secretly celebrate that the world’s population was curbed?

Yuval Noah Harari, one of Barack Obama’s favorite authors and a frequent speaker at Davos, has said that “the big political and economic question of the 21st century will be, ‘What do we need humans for?’ or at least, ‘What do we need so many humans for?’”

The Importance of Staying Prepared

Remember, in October 2019 — just months before COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan — The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the WEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, described as “a high-level pandemic exercise.” Is it out of the question to think another so-called pandemic could be just around the corner?

Doctors like Peter McCullough and James Thorp stress the importance of being prepared and having life-saving medications on hand for whatever emergency — pandemic or not — life throws at you next.

“You’ve seen all the threats from the establishment suggesting that there’s not going to be drug availability in the not-too-distant future,” obstetrician-gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp warns. “They tell us — they’re threatening us that there’s another pandemic coming. So, look at that and protect yourselves.”

So, what should we be doing?

“Stocking up,” urged Dr. Thorp. “I’ve been doing this since 1995 — always stocking up I’ve been doing that for 20 years, and trust me, even before the pandemic, it saved a lot of my patients and family members because when they need the drugs, they can’t get them.”

Stocking Up Made Easy

The Wellness Company has put together a Medical Emergency Kit of eight potentially life-saving medications, which includes Ivermectin and Z-Pak, for the treatment of a range of illnesses, including strep throat, pneumonia, COVID-19, nausea and vomiting, and more. The full kit includes:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

(generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

(generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

100 mg – 60 capsules Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

(generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

(generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets Ivermectin 18mg – 7 compounded capsules

18mg – 7 compounded capsules Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

(generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

(generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets One virtual consult from a doctor you can trust

from a doctor you can trust One Emergency Medication Guidebook written by our Chief Medical Board for safe use.

Don’t get caught unprepared. Protect you and your family from drug shortages, “Disease X,” or whatever comes your way.

Click Here to Order The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit.