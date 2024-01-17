Conservative radio legend Michael Savage shared his thoughts on what immediate steps an upcoming Trump administration must take — including reinstating merit-based immigration, revoking federal gun laws, and securing global peace agreements — for America to recover from years of Biden administration policies and “endure as a free country.”

In an exclusive video statement provided to Breitbart News on Wednesday, the New York Times best-selling author began by noting he was the first to endorse former President Donald Trump in April of 2011.

Citing his recent book, A Savage Republic, Savage offered advice to Trump following his historic victory in Iowa on Tuesday, insisting, “We can no longer play defense against the left.”

First, he proposed, a bill must be sent to Congress aimed at repealing the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which is often blamed for creating the ongoing mass illegal and legal immigration inflow into the United States.

“Make immigration based on merit again,” Savage suggested.

He also called for brokering peace deals in international conflicts, enforcing strict immigration quotas, deporting unauthorized immigrants, advocating for state autonomy in certain legal decisions, and providing states with the “widest possible latitude within the law” in enforcing immigration laws.

“Institute strict quotas on all immigration, legal and illegal, for five years,” he stated. “Deport all the millions that Biden has invited to invade this nation.”

“It can be done,” he added.

Savage also advocated for abolishing the Department of Education, restoring legislative power to Congress “by making Congress vote on all existing and future regulations,” deregulating energy production, overhauling “totalitarian” health agencies, and investigating those involved in pandemic responses, including former U.S. chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

He then proposed rescinding federal gun regulations, devolving gun control to states, downsizing intelligence agencies and the State Department, exiting NATO, refocusing the military on combat readiness by reorienting it as a “fighting force, not a social force,” and vetoing unbalanced budgets.

According to Savage, who rose to the heights of talk radio and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016, the aforementioned actions are aimed at promoting a peaceful existence, which is “the foundation of civil society and of Western civilization.”

Consequently, he urged the next president to prioritize “patriotic” peace over conflict in order “to endure as a free country.”

Describing himself as a “realist” who understands that it is virtually impossible to achieve anything with the current “corrupt” Congress, he pointed to English statesman Oliver Cromwell’s dissolution of the English Parliament in 1653 as a historical model, highlighting the challenges of political reform and the use of force in governance.

“Do you think Trump would use the military to become Lord Protector of the realm of the United States of America? I hope not,” he concluded. “Do you think that the liberals will foment a military coup against Trump if he wins? I pray not.”

In June, Savage argued that the indictment of Trump is part of a “never-ending persecution” against him, insisting that Trump is “the only person who can possibly save this nation” from its current state.

Previously, he accused the Biden administration of “destroying our identity as a nation” and essentially “erasing us” while warning U.S. borders are being “dissolved” and American culture “bastardized.”