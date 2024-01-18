The Justice Department (DOJ) confirmed in a Tuesday court filing Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, a suppressed fact that could have altered the 2020 presidential election.

Seventy-one percent of Americans believe accurate reporting of Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” could have altered the 2020 presidential election, according to polling.

The DOJ confirmed the laptop was Hunter’s by determining that he left it at a computer store and that the contents matched what authorities obtained via a search warrant of Hunter’s iCloud.

“Investigators also later came into possession of the defendant’s Apple MacBook Pro, which he had left at the computer store,” prosecutors wrote:

A search warrant was also obtained for his laptop and the results were largely duplicative of information investigators had already obtained from Apple.

Shortly after the New York Post broke the laptop story, CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand wrote the infamous and now discredited Politico story that used “dozens of former intel officials” to push a false and misleading narrative about the origins of Hunter’s laptop.

It took the establishment media over a year to admit the story was false. Hunter’s laptop holds “authentic communications that can be verified,” the Washington Post admitted after not pursuing the story for 532 days.

CNN also finally admitted Hunter’s “laptop from hell” was authentic after the initial story broke on October 24, 2020 — notably calling it “Russian disinformation” and “made up” at the time.

After nearly two years, the New York Times reported the emails from Hunter’s laptop were his, Breitbart News reported.

Fifteen media personalities also claimed Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian propaganda. Perhaps most famously, CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl falsely told President Donald Trump in 2020 that Hunter’s “laptop from hell” could not be verified.

President Joe Biden and his press secretary also gave inaccurate statements about the laptop’s origin:

Joe Biden: “Overwhelming evidence from the intelligence community” suggests it was Russian disinformation.

Joe Biden: Hunter’s laptop were just “a smear campaign” and “a bunch of garbage.”

Jen Psaki: The laptop was a part of “broad range of Russian disinformation.”

