Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said on Breitbart News Saturday that former President Donald Trump is dominating the polls because he is the “antithesis of establishment D.C. politics.”

Braun, who endorsed Trump in September, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Trump handily won the Iowa Caucus and remains poised to win in the New Hampshire primary.

The Hoosier senator said that Trump represents a shock to the political establishment.

He explained, “When you look at what he does represent, it’s very clear. Tt’s the antithesis of establishment, D.C. politics. And that’s what shook the system and that is why I think he is doing so well, and even with all of the complications he deals with and the fact that the other side has never ever fully accepted that there is a big part of our country that is sick and tired of business of usual in D.C.”

“I’ve been there for five years [D.C.], I’m a Main Street entrepreneur from a place like Indiana where these values I think are represented there. Give us less D.C. Let us live our own lives, and I think Trump clearly defines that and that is he’s doing so well,” he added.

Braun said that there are so many issues facing the country, including the migrant crisis at the southern border, the dismal economy, and Americans feel “nobody is representing them.”

“That is all on trial; it’s being litigated as we’re going into November of this year,” he said.

Breitbart News reported that an internal poll found that Braun leads in the race to be the next Hoosier governor.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial for Indiana Republicans to unite behind Mike Braun. Our collective focus must be on winning the Indiana general election, aiding the GOP presidential nominee in defeating Joe Biden, and transforming Indiana into a beacon of freedom and opportunity,” the internal polling memo read. “This unity is not just about securing a victory in the gubernatorial race, but about upholding and advancing the conservative principles that are fundamental to our state’s future.”

