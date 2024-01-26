Virginity is a social construct and everyone can create their own definition of what sex is, Planned Parenthood claims.

Planned Parenthood — which notably profits from the killing of unborn babies via abortion — posted a video to X on Thursday aimed at young people, explaining its definition of virginity and telling young people that they can create their own definition of sex rather than adhere to reality.

“Sex means different things to different people. Generally speaking, society tends to define sex in a very narrow way: penetration — penis into vagina. But where does that definition leave queer people? Or folks who can’t, or don’t, have penis-in-vagina sex, and choose to have oral, anal, or another type of sex instead?” the pink-clad woman in the video says.

“Sex is defined by one thing and one thing only: You! Maybe that’s being fingered for the first time. Maybe it’s having anal sex. Maybe it’s having your first orgasm. Maybe it’s masturbating for the first time, or when you enthusiastically consent to sex,” she claimed.

“That’s the beauty of your sexual journey. You’re in charge, and you can figure it out on your own terms. Choosing to have sex — when, what kind, where, and who with — is something that only you get to define,” she concluded.

Virginity! What is it? What it isn't. And what’s the big deal about "losing" it? Let’s talk about it: https://t.co/pOQllDfAHo pic.twitter.com/yANUxTaF8s — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 25, 2024

By Friday, the video had received more than 800 comments, mostly from X users aghast at the abortion giant’s version of “sex education.”

One fun thing progressives like to do is to pretend that concrete ideas – like sex and virginity, male and female – are abstract and flexible. The reason they’re doing that here is to trivialize sex. They want kids to think that sex is no bigger deal than making out so they’ll be… https://t.co/wtA7Ds0mkG — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 26, 2024

“One fun thing progressives like to do is to pretend that concrete ideas – like sex and virginity, male and female – are abstract and flexible. The reason they’re doing that here is to trivialize sex,” conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey responded. “They want kids to think that sex is no bigger deal than making out so they’ll be more likely to do it. They want kids to think virginity isn’t real so they’ll never try to protect it.”

“And you know what they really want? They want kids to be sexualized at an early age so that they’ll be more likely to be both sexually confused and sexually promiscuous, because people in both these categories a) make Planned Parenthood the big bucks and b) join the ranks of progressive activism,” Stuckey added.

Planned Parenthood hates kids. It's just that simple. If they can't kill them in the womb or sterilize them with gender transition hormones, they'll corrupt them with sexual degeneracy like this. They are truly monstrous in every single way. https://t.co/kR5tBUVZkX — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) January 26, 2024

“Planned Parenthood hates kids. It’s just that simple,” Students for Life Action president Kristan Hawkins said. “If they can’t kill them in the womb or sterilize them with gender transition hormones, they’ll corrupt them with sexual degeneracy like this. They are truly monstrous in every single way.”

Planned Parenthood wants to have a footprint in every public school in America. Through the @CDCgov “Community Schools” WSCC (Whole School, Whole Child, Whole Community) model, @PPFA will be a “community partner” welcomed into your child’s school. This is what they will… https://t.co/wE0Wv7vSW7 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) January 26, 2024

“Planned Parenthood wants to have a footprint in every public school in America. Through the CDC’s ‘Community Schools’ WSCC (Whole School, Whole Child, Whole Community) model, Planned Parenthood will be a ‘community partner’ welcomed into your child’s school. This is what they will teach,” Moms for Liberty noted.

Planned Parenthood has previously claimed that virginity is a “social construct,” designed to oppress women and girls.

“The idea of virginity comes from outdated — let’s be real, patriarchal— ways of thinking that hurts everyone,” the organization tweeted in June of 2023 over a picture of a billboard that states, “Virginity is a social construct.”

The idea of virginity comes from outdated — let's be real, patriarchal— ways of thinking that hurts everyone. 📢 pic.twitter.com/QYmNbEZzbw — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 29, 2023

The organization, whose political arm notably lobbies for abortion-on-demand, the removal of parental consent and notification laws, and “gender-affirming care,” has previously acknowledged the existence of virginity but has considered it a “concept” for years.

It’s not weird to cry after losing your virginity. Read more: http://t.co/qOjrJSxQ — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) August 27, 2012

“It’s not weird to cry after losing your virginity,” the organization tweeted in 2012, linking to a question and answer page that talks about how it is “normal” to cry after having sex for the first time because “losing your virginity is often an emotional experience.”

How many American males lose their virginity every day? @Deadspin tries to figure it out: http://t.co/Vxw2kgrOw2 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) August 15, 2013

In 2013, the organization linked to an article about “how many American males lose their virginity every day.”

On virginity: RT @chibbysfriends: its how individuals see. subjective! depends on their beliefs, values etc. obviously a concept not a fact! — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) August 28, 2013

Idk who needs to hear this but virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) November 6, 2019

Then, in 2019, Planned Parenthood tweeted, “Idk who needs to hear this but virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen.”

A virgin is someone who’s never had sex. But “sex” means different things to different people, so “virginity” does too. Many don't care what it means or think it matters. Whatever you believe, the fact is you can’t tell if someone’s had sex by checking their hymen. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) November 6, 2019

Planned Parenthood notably performed the second-highest number of abortions in its history and saw record-high revenue during its 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the organization’s annual report released in April of 2023. The abortion giant performed 374,155 abortions, according to the report, titled “Relentless.” That number is down from 383,460 abortions the previous year, the highest number recorded in the organization’s history.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.