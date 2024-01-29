A “hard landing” by an American Airlines flight at an airport in Hawaii on Saturday has been blamed for injuries to five cabin crew and one passenger.

The aircraft taxied to the gate at Kahului Airport as usual after the incident and the rest of the 167 passengers and two remaining crew members disembarked normally.

The Independent reports all six were in stable condition and subsequently released from medical care. Their injuries were described as “minor.”

According to an Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) statement, the American Airlines Airbus A320 “made a hard landing” around 2 p.m. local time.

Those hospitalized included one passenger and five flight attendants, American said in a separate statement as seen by NBC News.

Flight 271 from Los Angeles International Airport “experienced an issue upon landing,” the airline confirmed. “The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally.” The plane was subsequently taken out of service for inspection. The FAA announced it will investigate the hard landing, according to a statement on their website. The weather in Maui at the time was partly cloudy and windy with a temperature of roughly 80 degrees, according to National Weather Service data.