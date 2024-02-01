A complaint filed by America First Legal (AFL) with the District of Columbia Court of Appeals Board of Professional Responsibility questions Hunter Biden’s “honesty, trustworthiness, and fitness” to be a lawyer.

Hunter remains a member in “good standing” of the D.C. Bar’s association, as Breitbart News reported, despite court proceedings he is involved in and evidence of illicit activities.

AFL highlighted Hunter’s legal issues involving his Delaware gun case, alleged influence peddling, and “failure” to register as a foreign agent.

“There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Biden has engaged in professional misconduct contrary to Rule 8.4. Public faith in the integrity of the Bar demands that the Rules of Professional Conduct be applied consistently and fairly,” said Reed D. Rubinstein, AFL’s Senior Counselor and Director of Oversight and Investigations. “When it comes to attorney discipline, there should be one standard, and one standard only, for all bar members.”

As of Thursday, the D.C. Bar’s search function on its website no longer provides results for “Robert Hunter Biden.” The Bar’s database previously listed Hunter as a member.

In February 2023, the D.C. Bar told Breitbart News that Hunter is “not a member of the D.C. Bar.” The bar’s statement was consistent with the Associated Press’s reporting from 2014 in which it claimed the “Current District of Columbia bar records do not show Biden as member.” However, Hunter’s D.C. Bar license says he was admitted in 2007.

Breitbart News replied with a screenshot of the search query of the D.C. Bar’s website that listed Hunter as a member. The D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel replied that they made a mistake in the search of their records and that Hunter is, in fact, a member of the D.C. Bar.