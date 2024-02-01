Complaint Filed with D.C. Bar Questions Hunter Biden’s Fitness as a Lawyer 

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, attends the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Easter Egg Roll tradition returns this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

A complaint filed by America First Legal (AFL) with the District of Columbia Court of Appeals Board of Professional Responsibility questions Hunter Biden’s “honesty, trustworthiness, and fitness” to be a lawyer.

Hunter remains a member in “good standing” of the D.C. Bar’s association, as Breitbart News reported, despite court proceedings he is involved in and evidence of illicit activities.

AFL highlighted Hunter’s legal issues involving his Delaware gun case, alleged influence peddling, and “failure” to register as a foreign agent.

“There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Biden has engaged in professional misconduct contrary to Rule 8.4. Public faith in the integrity of the Bar demands that the Rules of Professional Conduct be applied consistently and fairly,” said Reed D. Rubinstein, AFL’s Senior Counselor and Director of Oversight and Investigations. “When it comes to attorney discipline, there should be one standard, and one standard only, for all bar members.”

As of Thursday, the D.C. Bar’s search function on its website no longer provides results for “Robert Hunter Biden.” The Bar’s database previously listed Hunter as a member.

In February 2023, the D.C. Bar told Breitbart News that Hunter is “not a member of the D.C. Bar.” The bar’s statement was consistent with the Associated Press’s reporting from 2014 in which it claimed the “Current District of Columbia bar records do not show Biden as member.” However, Hunter’s D.C. Bar license says he was admitted in 2007.

Breitbart News replied with a screenshot of the search query of the D.C. Bar’s website that listed Hunter as a member. The D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel replied that they made a mistake in the search of their records and that Hunter is, in fact, a member of the D.C. Bar.

“I confirmed,” Disciplinary Counsel Phil Fox of the D.C. Bar replied. “He is admitted in D.C.; we just didn’t know his [Hunter Biden’s] first name was Robert when we looked him up.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.