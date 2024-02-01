Florida Sending ‘More Support’ to Texas to Secure Southern Border

Florida is sending “more support” to assist Texas in securing the southern border, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Thursday.

“Florida has been assisting at the southern border since 2021, and we are sending more support from both the @FLStateGuard & up to one battalion of @FLGuard,” DeSantis announced.

More specifically, the governor added that “their mission will be to assist Texas in erecting barriers at the border to stop the invasion of illegal aliens”:

Florida has been assisting at the southern border since 2021, and we are sending more support from both the @FLStateGuard & up to one battalion of @FLGuard. Their mission will be to assist Texas in erecting barriers at the border to stop the invasion of illegal aliens. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 1, 2024

DeSantis’s announcement comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) clarifies that the Lone Star state is “prepared” to continue building barriers at the border, even if President Joe Biden federalizes the Texas National Guard.

“Well, first, I’ll be shocked. That would be a boneheaded move on his part; total disaster,” Abbott told Tucker Carlson.

“For one, as you might imagine, we are prepared in the event that that unlikely event does occur to make sure that we will be able to continue exactly what we’ve been doing over the past month, and that is building these barriers,” Abbott explained.

He added:

Whether it be the concertina wire or other anti-climb border barriers, whatever we’ve been building, the Biden administration is now trying to attack us because of it, and we will continue to do exactly what we’re doing to expand our denial of illegal entry into the state of Texas.

Abbott also stated that a secure border is the number one issue in America.

“If Joe Biden federalizes our National Guard, that would be the biggest political blunder that you can make, and that’s why I think he will not do it,” he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

The urgency follows a controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states that “Border Patrol agents can cut the razor-wire border barriers along the Rio Grande,” as Breitbart News detailed.

DeSantis is far from the only Republican governor who has backed Abbott in the standoff with the Biden Administration — particularly over the seized border park in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The governors of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming have openly supported Texas as well:

Enough is enough. Our southern border is in crisis thanks to the Biden administration’s refusal to do their job.@GregAbbott_TX and the state of Texas have our full support. https://t.co/dmJKMsviTV — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) January 25, 2024

Montana stands with Texas. pic.twitter.com/GGtVLUdmet — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) January 25, 2024

Oklahoma stands with Texas. https://t.co/67VzVEfEv1 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) January 24, 2024

.@GregAbbott_TX is exactly right to invoke Texas’ constitutional authority to defend itself. The Biden Administration has created a national security crisis and put Americans in danger. Their failure is an unconstitutional dereliction of duty. South Dakota has been proud to… https://t.co/s4NMyvyu3Y — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 24, 2024

Virginia stands with Texas. @GregAbbott_TX is doing the job Joe Biden and his border czar refuse to do to secure our border. The Biden administration has turned every state into a border state. We must stop the flow of fentanyl, save lives, and secure our southern border. https://t.co/XaPu2RqJBP — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) January 25, 2024

We have a terrible crisis at the Southern Border. The Biden Administration has turned every state into a border state. We must stop the flow of fentanyl, human trafficking, and criminal activity and secure our border. We support @GregAbbott_TX and the State of Texas. https://t.co/rnFEu3rQQm — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) January 25, 2024

Notably, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has also expressed public support for Texas.

“I stand with Governor Abbott,” he stated. “The House will do everything in its power to back him up.”