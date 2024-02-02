Donald Trump to Break Reagan’s Record with 14th CPAC Appearance

Former President Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner, is set to break Ronald Reagan’s record, appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for the fourteenth time.

CPAC confirmed on Friday that Trump will speak at this year’s annual conference, which takes place February 21-24, 2024, in Washington, DC. According to CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp, Trump will break Reagan’s record with this appearance.

“President Trump will break the Reagan record by appearing at our major conference for a 14th time. Thanks Mr. President #47!” he exclaimed:

Confirmed Speaker: @realDonaldTrump for CPAC in DC February 21-24, 2024 Get your tickets now at https://t.co/HBJXtWihZF pic.twitter.com/RO4MWlcnff — CPAC (@CPAC) February 2, 2024

#CPAC24 latest breaking news – President Trump #45 & #47 – will take a few off the campaign trail to join us. We will also showcase the growing conservative movement both in the US and abroad. This will be a @CPAC you won't want to miss. Be sure to sign up today, before… https://t.co/3uuQ6U0VPP — KT McFarland (@realKTMcFarland) February 2, 2024

Trump has spoken at the annual CPAC conference for several consecutive years and continues to dominate in the event’s straw poll. The 2023 straw poll, taken at the convention last March, showed Trump receiving 62 percent support from the 2,000-plus participants.

The announcement comes mere weeks after CPAC formally endorsed Trump for president, proclaiming that it is time for the Republican Party to unite.

“CPAC enthusiastically endorses Donald J. Trump for president of the United States,” Schlapp said in a January statement, expressing confidence that “President Trump will win.”

“The extreme leftist Marxists have infiltrated our colleges, universities, elementary schools, the military, in fact, all of our sacred institutions,” Schlapp said.

“As conditions at the border, the economy, and culture dramatically worsen every day, one person has again clearly won the hearts and minds of conservatives for his tireless commitment to make America great again,” he added, making it clear that he believes Trump will “be the 47th president, and the best for America is yet to come”:

#CPAC endorses President Donald Trump for President of the United States. It's time to bring back our country and freedom. pic.twitter.com/Qa5vzUsPNM — CPAC (@CPAC) January 11, 2024

Other confirmed speakers at this year’s event include House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Dr. Ben Carson, and more.