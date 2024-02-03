Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno made the case against Democrat megadonor-funded Frank LaRose and former globalist institute fellow State Sen. Matt Dolan (R) in an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Moreno spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as an Emerson College poll found that he has surged by 12 points after former President Donald Trump endorsed his Senate bid. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) has also endorsed Moreno.

“As you know, Matt, President Trump’s endorsement is the most powerful endorsement in modern political history. Incredibly proud and honored we got that endorsement,” Moreno said.

Breitbart News reported that Democrat megadonor and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman donated to Ohio Secretary of State and Senate Republican candidate Frank LaRose, and Ohio GOP Senate candidate Matt Dolan once served as a fellow for the Aspen Institute, a Soros-funded globalist institution described as a “retreat for the liberal elite.”

Speaking about LaRose, Moreno said that “the idea that Frank LaRose would solicit money, $13,000-plus from Reid Hoffman tells you everything you need to know about him.”

He added, “For Reid Hoffman to have a conversation with him and find his answers satisfactory, to write a check that size, should concern every Ohio voter.”

“And yet the secretary of state went along with that after taking Zucker-bucks, after taking money from Reid Hoffman,” Moreno said, noting that LaRose took more than $1 million in funding from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s election nonprofit to help run the November 2020 election.

Breitbart News reported about Dolan:

Dolan has portrayed himself as a “conservative leader” trying to reduce the scope of government and cut taxes for his constituents in the Buckeye State. However, his campaign biography neglects to mention his ties to the Aspen Institute, a globalist institution with ties to leftist billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates. Dolan served as a Rodel Fellow for the Aspen Institute to explore the “underlying values and principles of western democracy, the relationship between individuals and the community, and the responsibilities of public leadership.”

The Economist has described the Aspen Institute as a “mountain retreat for the liberal elite.”

