Poll: Biden Receives Poor Grades on Majority of Issues

Americans are unhappy with President Biden and the way he is handling key issues, a recent I&I/TIPP Insights survey found.

Overall, only 36 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, while most, 54 percent, do not. While 84 percent of Republicans, predictably, disapprove of Biden’s job performance, most independents, 58 percent, and one-fifth of Democrats, 22 percent, also disapprove:

Biden Job Approval: Approve 36%

Disapprove 54%

Among Independents:

Approve 28%

Further, 53 percent of moderates and roughly a quarter of liberals, 26 percent, also disapprove of Biden’s overall job performance.

The survey then asked respondents to grade Biden’s overall job performance, and just 27 percent rated him either excellent (A) or good (B). Another 35 percent gave him an F (fail), and 16 percent gave him a D (poor). The survey asked respondents to give him grades on a range of individual issues as well, and the survey found that “Biden Receives Good Grades From Fewer Than 30% Of Americans On All Issues.”

On immigration and border security, 19 percent gave the 81-year-old an A or B (excellent or good), compared to 58 percent who rated him either D or F (poor or fail). Notably, 42 percent of that 58 percent, specifically, gave him an F.

Most, 54 percent, gave Biden a D or F on spending and taxes, 53 percent gave him a D or F on handling the economy, and 51 percent gave him a D or F on handling violence and crime in the country.

Notably, 59 percent of independents and 22 percent of Democrats give Biden a D or F on the economy.

A plurality, 49 percent, gave Biden a D or F on handling Iran, and a plurality of 48 percent gave him a D or F on handing the Israel/Hamas conflict. Forty-five percent gave him a D or F on handling the Russia/Ukraine war, and 44 percent gave him a D or F on handling China. Another 22 percent gave him a C on that issue. All of the ratings can be found here.

The survey was taken January 31 to February 2, among 1,402 Americans. It has a +/- 2.7 percent margin of error and comes as former President Donald Trump continues to edge out Biden in national polls, as well as those examining key states, including Georgia and Wisconsin.