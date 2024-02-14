Another South Carolina Poll Predicts Devastating Loss for Nikki Haley

Yet another poll out of Nikki Haley’s home state of South Carolina is predicting a devastating loss for the presidential hopeful, this time from Winthrop University.

The February 2024 survey asked likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina who they plan to support in the February 23 primary race.

Among likely voters specifically, former President Donald Trump leads Haley with 65 percent support to Haley’s 29 percent support — a difference of 36 percentage points. Among Republicans — no leaners included — Trump leads Haley by an even greater margin, garnering 72 percent to Haley’s 24 percent, putting 48 points between them. Among evangelical voters, specifically, Trump leads Haley with 70 percent support to the former South Carolina governor’s 26 percent.

Haley only comes close to Trump among pure independent voters, with no leaners included. Among that group, the two are virtually tied, as Trump has 43 percent support and Haley has 42 percent when the percentages are rounded.

While Haley’s favorable rating remains above water, the survey shows that her unfavorable rating has increased since November.

The survey noted that it “did not ask Democrats or Independents who Lean Democratic if they intended to vote on February 24, but to the degree that there is any crossover voting, it is likely to help Haley.”

This falls in line with the memo offered by Haley’s campaign prior to the New Hampshire primary. The memo emphasized the importance of garnering non-conservative voters in open primary states as a viable path forward for Haley.

The full survey was taken among 1,717 registered votes and has a +/- 2.36 percent margin of error. The margin of error for Republicans and independents likely to participate in the GOP primary is +/- 3.58 percent.

This is survey is just the latest in a string of polls previewing what could be a bloodbath on February 23. A recent CBS News survey, for instance, showed Trump leading Haley by 35 points in the Palmetto State, and an FAU/Mainstreet Research survey showed Trump leading her by a stunning 45 points:

