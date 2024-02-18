Trump Debuts Own-Brand $399 Shoes at ‘Sneaker Con’

If the shoe fits, wear it. That is the message former president Donald Trump hopes his supporters will heed after he launched an exclusive, signature brand of shoes Saturday at “Sneaker Con,” self-titled as the “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth.”

AP reports the shoes, shiny gold high tops with an American flag detail on the back, are being sold as “Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399 on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes and “Victory47” cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle.

The 2024 hopeful will be the 47th president if elected again.

The website says it has no connection to Trump’s campaign, though Trump campaign officials promoted the appearance in online posts.

The website outlines it is run by CIC Ventures LLC, a company Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure. The website states the new venture “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign,” according to the AP report.

It describes the sneakers as a limited-edition, numbered “true collector’s item” that is “Bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump.”

Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler was less than impressed.

He sneered at the former president’s latest venture, and pointed to brands Off-White and Nike in a statement: “Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life.”