Thursday’s testimony from Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis raised several questions about her affair with fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade in their election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Willis and Wade were on the stand to testify whether their relationship disqualified Willis from prosecuting Trump. If the presiding judge determines Willis engaged in an actual conflict of interest with her lover and fellow prosecutor, Willis would be removed from the case, giving Trump a massive victory.

During the hearing, Wade testified his relationship with Willis began in 2022 after Willis opened the case against Trump in 2021. However, former Fulton County District Attorney employee and friend of Willis since college, Robin Yeartie, said Willis was definitely in a relationship with Wade since 2019, contradicting Wade and Willis.

Wade also said their “relationship wasn’t a secret. It was just private,” an unusual distinction that apparently did not include disclosing the relationship to Fulton County.

In addition, both lovers said Willis reimbursed Wade for exotic trips with cash. But neither Willis nor Wade presented any evidence to support their sworn testimony. “The [my] testimony of one witness is enough to prove a fact,” Willis claimed during her temper tantrum-ridden testimony.

Below are five questions raised by Willis’s testimony:

Given that you said one witness’s testimony is enough to establish a fact, why shouldn’t we believe the witness who testified that your relationship with Wade began earlier?

Were you using cash to hide your reimbursements with Wade for travel expenses? Do you use cash for all such transactions?

What would you say about a defendant who used cash off the books to cover transactions? Doesn’t that suggest there is something to hide?

Why didn’t you disclose the relationship to staff?

Why were you so specific when asked if Wade had visited you, restricting your answer to South Fulton? Did he visit you anywhere else?

C-SPAN

