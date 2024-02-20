President Joe Biden is struggling with Democrat Muslim voters in Michigan, who are planning to vote “Uncommitted” in the upcoming Democrat primary in the state on February 27.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Biden campaign co-chair, on Monday at a campaign event tried to reassure Michigan Democrat voters that Biden was “not ignoring” their concerns over Palestinian civilian deaths in the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden is doing the best he can to protect American interests, Landrieu argued, according to local newspaper The Detroit News. “I think the primary focus of the president has been to get the hostages released. He communicated very strongly in ways that he’s already spoken about to find a pause so they actually can do that.”

But, Landrieu added, he did not expect the Israel-Hamas war to end anytime soon. “This conflict is going to be a long conflict,” he said.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) also urged angry Democrat voters not to cast an undecided ballot. “I share some of these concerns that the community has raised, I’ll be transparent about that,” he said, according to the paper, “But I know this for sure, abstaining from the choice does not move us forward and does not get these issues addressed.”

Both Landrieu and Kildee tried to convince voters that a vote against Biden was a vote for former President Donald Trump, who is the likely Republican presidential nominee.

“This is a stark choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and anyone who is on the sidelines of that argument is in the wrong place,” Kildee argued.

However — the anger from Muslim voters over Palestinian civilian deaths has been palpable.

In December, Muslim American leaders from swing states launched an “#AbandonBiden campaign,” vowing to defeat him due to his inability to end the war or at least broker a ceasefire, as Breitbart News reported.

The launch took place in Michigan, and hosted dozens of leaders from the state, as well as Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, where they said they could make a difference in 2024.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) joined the campaign to vote “uncommitted,” lending a major Democrat voice to the effort.

Other prominent state Democrats politicians who have announced they will vote “uncommitted” include Detroit Councilwoman Mary Waters, Dearborn Mayor Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Michigan House Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash of Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, and Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, according to the Detroit News.

Landrieu underscored the importance of Michigan in the upcoming election, telling voters, “Michigan, really when this election is held in November, could be the decider.

‘This very state could determine who the next president of the United States is gonna be and… be the decider of what direction this country is going to go in,” he said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.