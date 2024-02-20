Nolte: SC Polls Show Haley 4 Days From 20+ Point Home State Humiliation

With only four days to go, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) faces a humiliating wipeout in her home state of South Carolina.

On Saturday, South Carolina heads to the polls to choose their nominee, and the most recent polling from Emerson shows former President Trump earning 58 percent support with a 23-point lead over Haley, who sits at just 35 percent.

When undecided voters were nudged to choose a candidate, Trump’s lead narrowed by only a single digit (22 points), but his support leaped to 61 percent. Haley earned just 39 percent.

South Carolina holds an open primary, which means you need not be a registered Republican to vote in the Republican primary. Democrats can cross over and do all kinds of mischief. When Emerson polled only Republicans, they went for Trump by a 42-point margin of 71 to 29 percent.

Independents preferred Haley by eight points, 54 to 46 percent.

Emerson polled 1,000 registered voters between February 14-16 with a three-point margin of error.

A second poll released today from Suffolk has Trump leading by 28 points in the South Carolina primary, 63 to 35 percent. Trump leads with GOP women by 18 points, 58 to 40 percent. With men, Trump is up 37 points, 68 to 31 percent.

Among Republicans, Trump beats Haley by 47 (not a typo) points, 72 to 25 percent. Haley leads with Independents, 53 to 46 percent, and Democrats, 79 to 16 percent.

The Suffolk poll surveyed 500 likely Republican voters between February 14-18 with a 4.4 point margin of error.

In the overall RealClearPolitics average poll of South Carolina polls, Trump is running away with a 25.3-point lead over Haley, 61.8 to 36.5 percent.

Trump has already walloped Haley by double digits in Iowa and New Hampshire. He won the Nevada Caucus. Haley refused to participate in the Nevada Caucus. Instead, she chose to compete in the Nevada primary (which the state GOP wanted no part of) and then lost to “None of These Candidates.”

Haley is a candidate without a rationale or following. No one is pro-Nikki Haley. No one is excited about a Nikki Haley presidency. Haley hasn’t even defined what a Nikki Haley presidency would look like. The people voting for Haley are “anti” — meaning anti-Donald Trump. You could put a caterpillar on the ballot in place of Haley, and the caterpillar would win close to the same percentage of votes as Haley. She might believe people are with her, but they are not. They are against Trump, and if a caterpillar were the alternative to Trump, that caterpillar would pull 35 percent of the South Carolina vote.

Get a FREE FREE FREE autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books).

Too many writers have a trite vision of heaven, but I found both versions of heaven that you came up with (Doreen’s version of heaven as a campground with the Arthurs and Mason’s version with Doreen and Hok’ee) to be true to those characters and sublime. — Reader email.

After your purchase, email JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with your address and any personalization requests.