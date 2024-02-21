Israeli Minister Calls Out Blinken for ‘Rushing to Embrace a Holocaust-denying Antisemite’

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister of Diaspora affairs, Amichai Chikli, called out U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday for “rushing to embrace a Holocaust-denying antisemite” by meeting with Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, or Lula.

As Breitbart News reported, Blinken had earlier publicized his meeting with Lula, and praised him, without mentioning that the Brazilian leader had recently abused the memory of the Holocaust to criticize Israel’s war of self-defense against Hamas terrorists.

In response, Chikli criticized Blinken — as well as the White House’s so-called “strategy” on fighting antisemitism (which, as Breitbart News reported at the time, was developed with an antisemitic group that the White House later had to disavow.

Chikli posted on X: “What is the value of national strategic plans to fight antisemitism when the Secretary of State rushes to embrace a Holocaust-denying antisemite?” He included a screenshot of a post by the U.S. Holocaust Museum criticizing Lula.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in November, Chikli described the fight between Israel and Hamas as one that implicated the West as a whole, with Israel standing for the cause of truth, and Hamas standing for radical Islam and Marxism.

