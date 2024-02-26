Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former president, reportedly received an envelope with a mysterious white powder inside of it that a hazmat team has been investigating at his Florida home.

News of the incident broke on Monday evening after multiple trucks were spotted outside his home in Jupiter, Florida.

The Daily Beast reported:

Multiple fire trucks and men in hazmat suits were spotted outside Donald Trump Jr.’s home in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday evening after he received a letter containing an unidentified white powder inside of it, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Scoop: DONALD TRUMP JR.’s opened a letter at his home in Jupiter, Florida that contained an unidentified white powder. Multiple fire trucks and men in hazmat suits were spotted at his home. https://t.co/y62NFZCk1I — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) February 26, 2024

Around the same time the Daily Beast released the initial report, Donald Trump Jr. appeared to be active on social media to promote an interview on Rumble.

The former president’s son has been active alongside his father on the campaign trail in his bid to clinch the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

Aside from the white powder, the envelope reportedly contained a death threat, according to the Daily Caller.

“It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens,” Donald Trump Jr. told the Daily Caller. “Clearly, if this happened to a prominent Democrat, it wouldn’t be tolerated and would drive news coverage for weeks. The media would blame all Republicans and force them to answer for it.”

“But since it’s me, radical haters on the left will largely get a free pass, and the media will barely flinch,” he added.

The former president’s son further said this marks the second white powder substance he has received.

“It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable,” he said. “This is actually the second white powder substance envelope that’s been mailed to me. The last time we had this happen, it was during my father’s presidency, and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side.”

“So, it’s just sad that we live in a society where politics and the left’s hatred of my father would drive people to do such crazy things, but that’s where we are, unfortunately,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.