Hunter Biden did not deny President Joe Biden is the “big guy,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News following Wednesday’s deposition.

The Bidens previously did not confirm or deny Joe Biden as the “big guy” designated to receive ten percent of a deal with a Chinese Communist Party entity.

“At one point, we asked Hunter about the ten percent for the ‘big guy’,” Greene said. “We showed him the email that that it laid it all out.”

“And he said, ‘Oh, that was after my father left office,” Greene recounted from thethe deposition.

Greene said Hunter then tried to excuse the ten percent stake for Joe Biden:

What’s wrong with having a pie-in-the-sky idea? When he [Joe Biden] left office in 2017, it thought he was done. I had no idea was gonna run for president. What’s wrong with just some pie?’ … thinking that he [Joe Biden] could be in the business.

While Hunter did not deny that Joe Biden was the “big guy,” he did deny that the business plan called for a ten percent cut, Greene explained.

“Hunter said, ‘When it came down to the agreement that we signed,’ he said, ‘there was no percentage for my father in the business,'” Greene recounted.

Greene exclusively shared with Breitbart News that Hunter said the 20 speakerphone calls Joe Biden joined was normal. “He was saying it’s totally normal for your parents to call you,” Greene said. “He just totally kept on saying, ‘Oh, this is normal. This is normal.'”

Greene also confirmed Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-KY) statement that Hunter testified he joined the board of Burisma Holdings to counter Russian aggression. “He said he was picked to serve on Burisma ‘s board to defend democracy and Burisma was stopping Russian aggression,” Greene said.

Hunter’s stated purpose for joining Burisma’s board is a new claim that indicates bizarre reasoning never before revealed.

In 2015, Burisma was under suspicion of money laundering and public corruption. Prosecutor Victor Shokin investigated the case before his termination due to pressure from then-Vice President Joe Biden, who threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma.

Joe Biden later bragged about the firing during a 2018 appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Greene warned Republicans to “get ready” for Democrats to drum up another Russian disinformation hoax related to Hunter and the 2024 election. She explained the potential hoax would be designed to fit the media’s narrative to both attack former President Donald Trump and protect the Biden family:

I have a prediction that they’re gonna move it on to members of Congress like me and others, Jim Jordan, Jamie Comer, any of us that got hot and heavy on this Ukraine Burisma stuff, that they’re somehow going to say that Republicans are Russian sympathizers. They’re gonna call me that anyway, because I won’t fund the Ukraine war. They’re probably going to accuse us of being Russian sympathizers and falling for Russian disinformation and its election meddling. And then Democratic members of Congress here already saying they will not certify Trump’s election if he wins.

“It was there’s a really weird theme in there with the whole Russian thing,” Greene said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.