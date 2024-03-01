President Joe Biden ignored questions regarding the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien released into the United States, while speaking to the media in Brownsville, Texas, near the southern border.

On Thursday, Biden spoke alongside Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a Border Patrol station in Brownsville, mostly about the record-setting illegal immigration that has occurred on their watch.

When the press conference ended, a reporter asked Biden, “Mr. President, do you bear any responsibility for Laken Riley’s death?” Biden did not turn around to address the question and instead continued shaking hands with officials.

In contrast, presumptive GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump revealed that he has spoken with Riley’s parents, whom he called “incredible people.”

As Breitbart News has chronicled, on Feb. 22, Riley was found murdered in a wooded area on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University, had gone for a run that morning, but her roommate called the police when she did not return.

On Feb. 23, 26-year-old illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela was arrested and charged with kidnapping and murdering Riley. Ibarra first arrived at the southern border in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. interior thanks to Biden’s parole pipeline.

In August 2023, Ibarra was arrested in the sanctuary city of New York City for acting in a manner to injure a child and violating motor vehicle rules. He was charged and released from jail before the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency could request custody of him.

In October 2023, Ibarra and his brother, also an illegal alien who was released into the United States interior, were given a citation for shoplifting $200 worth of items at a Walmart in Athens. Ibarra failed to appear in court for the shoplifting charge and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2023.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.