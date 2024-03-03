Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), linked to billionaire George Soros, has exonerated an illegal alien who flipped his middle fingers after being charged with attacking New York Police Department (NYPD) officers in Times Square in January.

Jhoan Boada, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was among eight illegal aliens charged with attacking NYPD officers in Times Square outside a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter. After being charged, Boada went viral online when he was seen flipping the middle finger while being released from jail without bail.

Late last week, Bragg’s office confirmed to Fox News that all charges have been dropped against Boada with prosecutors saying they charged the wrong person:

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office dismissed the criminal complaint against Jhoan Boada, 22, saying he had been “exonerated as a participant in this assault” following a “thorough and diligent investigation.” “Our investigation has revealed that Marcelino Estee, not Jhoan Boada, is the individual described in this complaint, wearing the black & white jacket with pink shoes, committing this assault,” a statement from DA Alvin Bragg’s office said.

Estee has since been charged, instead, with helping the other illegal aliens attack NYPD officers. A judge set his bail at $15,000 — far less than the $100,000 bail prosecutors had asked for.

As Breitbart News reported, two of the eight illegal aliens charged with the attack on NYPD officers are members of Venezuela’s violent street gang known as Tren de Aragua.

The other illegal aliens charged for the attack are:

Yohenry Brito, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela

Yorman Reveron, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela

Kelvin Servita Arocha, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela

Wilson Juarez, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela

Darwin Gomez-Izquiel, a 19-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela

Ulises Bohorquez, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela

Yarwuin Madris, an 18-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela

Bragg has been financially linked to Soros after he enjoyed major support from the Color of Change PAC in his 2021 bid. Soros gave the PAC around $1 million at the time and Soros’s relatives donated directly to Bragg.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.