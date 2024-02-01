Illegal aliens charged with violently attacking New York Police Department (NYPD) officers flipped their middle fingers as they pranced out of jail without having to pay bail, shielded from deportation by New York City’s sanctuary policy.

As Breitbart News reported, a mob of illegal aliens attacked NYPD officers Tuesday outside of a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter in Midtown Manhattan. The violent attack was caught on camera, and seven of the illegal aliens involved have been arrested.

Wanted in midtown for assaulting an NYPD officer.

.

It was reported to police that on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at approximately 2030 hours, officers attempted to disperse a disorderly group in front of 220 West 42 Street when a physical altercation ensued. When officers… pic.twitter.com/PrTDkqmoJt — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) January 30, 2024

On Thursday, five of the illegal aliens arrested for the mob attack on the NYPD officers were freed from jail without bail thanks to New York’s bail reform law, which ensures criminal suspects deemed “nonviolent” can be released after charges without paying a dime.

Two other illegal aliens were arrested late Wednesday evening for the attack and are also expected to be freed from jail without paying bail.

A couple of the illegal aliens proudly left jail, flipping their middle fingers to media and camera crews with one saying in Spanish, “I didn’t do nothing.”

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER NYPD ATTACK Jhoan Boada, 22, was caught on camera again, this time not for beating up police officers, but for flipping off the media. Jhoan was involved in the attack on NYPD officers near Times Square. He and his fellow… pic.twitter.com/1pQTasJbQk — GeoPolitics (@GeoPolitics52) February 1, 2024

The illegal aliens arrived in New York City in 2023 after crossing the United States-Mexico border from Venezuela. They were likely released into the U.S. interior by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) before making their way to the Big Apple.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has refused to request bail for any of the illegal aliens thus far charged with attacking the NYPD officers. Instead, prosecutors have asked that they be released from jail while the investigation is ongoing.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has fallen short of calling for the illegal aliens to be arrested and deported by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Hochul said deportation should be merely “looked at” as an option, though the state’s sanctuary policy prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.