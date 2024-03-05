Donald Trump Projected Winner of Alabama GOP Primary

Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of the Alabama Republican primary race, with the race being called quickly after polls closed.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Trump on Tuesday evening:

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Alabama Republican Primary.#DecisionMade: 8:00pm ET Follow results here: https://t.co/YubHePCZjS pic.twitter.com/Tg5gwYyvIp — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 6, 2024

Alabama is one of over a dozen states voting in their respective primaries March 5 and is just one of several victories Trump has received thus far in the race.

A total of 50 delegates are up for grabs in Alabama. The Alabama Republican Party State Executive Committee passed its Presidential Preference Primary Resolution in August, determining how Alabama will allocate its 50 delegates in the GOP primary. According to the Alabama GOP, they are comprised of “ALGOP’s three members of the Republican National Committee (Chairman, National Committeewoman, National Committeeman); 26 statewide at-large delegates; and 21 delegates allocated by congressional district.”

The candidate who receives over 50 percent of the vote in the primary will receive all 26 of the state-wide at-large delegates, and the 21 congressional district delegates will be awarded to the candidate receiving over 50 percent of the vote in the districts.

Further, any candidate must receive at least 20 percent at the state or congressional level to receive any delegates.

According to the Alabama GOP, “If no candidate receives over 50% at either the statewide or the congressional district level, the delegates will be awarded proportionally based on primary election results.”

Prior to Tuesday, Trump scored victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Haley’s home state of South Carolina. Trump also won the Michigan State Convention, Missouri Republican caucus, and Idaho Republican Caucuses over the weekend. And on Monday night, Trump won North Dakota’s GOP caucuses by a landslide.

Prior to Super Tuesday, Haley had only secured a victory in the Washington, DC swamp.