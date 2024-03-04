Donald Trump Wins North Dakota Presidential Caucuses

Former President Donald Trump emerged as the victor in North Dakota’s presidential caucuses, marking yet another victory for the Republican frontrunner ahead of Super Tuesday.

Several media outlets called the race for the former president Monday evening:

BREAKING: AP Projects Donald Trump wins the North Dakota Republican Caucus. pic.twitter.com/6mpBvIDy5t — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins the North Dakota Republican caucus, NBC News projects. https://t.co/tkmdcXP9Kq pic.twitter.com/uXDiLDw1Wo — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 5, 2024

Former President Donald Trump will win North Dakota’s Republican presidential caucuses, CNN projects, claiming one final boost before the campaign expands to 15 states on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/9OE9K5E8ZM — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2024

As of 9:45 p.m. ET, with 93 percent of the vote in, Trump led former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by a massive 70.5 percent margin.

Notably, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former presidential candidate, endorsed Trump’s candidacy in January.

“We had a friend and a partner in the White House who understood us and who wanted to see our states succeed versus being regulated out of business,” he said at the time, adding, “Now, I’ve had a chance as governor to see what the world is like under Joe Biden, and America needs a 180-degree change in the direction of where Joe Biden has taken us.”

The results come as Trump has scored victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Haley’s home state of South Carolina. Trump also won the Michigan State Convention as well as the Missouri Republican caucus. He even secured all 32 available delegates in the Idaho Republican caucuses, which took place on Saturday.

Sunday saw a single victory for Haley — her first — in the Republican primary, taking first place in the Washington, DC, swamp. Apparently missing the great irony of scoring a victory in the swamp, Haley tried to spin it into a positive, asserting that “Republicans closest to Washington’s dysfunction know that Donald Trump has brought nothing but chaos and division for the past eight years.”

“It’s time to start winning again and move our nation forward,” she declared, thanking the nation’s capital.

Republicans closest to Washington’s dysfunction know that Donald Trump has brought nothing but chaos and division for the past 8 years. It's time to start winning again and move our nation forward! 🇺🇸👊 pic.twitter.com/QMNmcZHYGg — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 4, 2024

Haley has refused to concede, stating on Sunday’s Meet the Press that she plans to stay in the race as long as she is “competitive.”

“If the people want to see me go forward, they’ll show it,” she said. “They’ll show it in their votes. They’ll show it in their donations. They’ll show it in the fact that they want us to continue to go forward.”

Trump thanked the state of North Dakota after the race was called, writing, “THANK YOU, NORTH DAKOTA!” on Truth Social: