Florida prosecutors have dropped all charges against illegal alien Virgilio Aguilar-Mendez, accused of causing St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich’s death last year. One of Kunovich’s sons is defending his father’s exemplary record as Aguilar-Mendez’s attorneys claim their client is the victim of racism and police brutality.

Since May 2023, Aguilar-Mendez has been in jail while facing charges of manslaughter and resisting arrest. The charges stem from Kunovich’s death, which occurred after being in a more than six-minute struggle with Aguilar-Mendez.

In January, a Florida judge said Aguilar-Mendez is incompetent to stand trial.

Meanwhile, Aguilar-Mendez’s attorneys have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, alleging that his rights were violated under the “Americans with Disabilities Act” and the “Rehabilitation Act” because he does not speak English or Spanish.

One of Aguilar-Mendez’s attorneys is Jose Baez, who has represented Casey Anthony and Harvey Weinstein.

Florida prosecutors have announced that charges are being dropped against Aguilar-Mendez with State Attorney’s Office Bryan Shorstein saying:

Recent expert testimony regarding the defendant’s inability to comprehend the English language, his cultural background and concerns about his intellectual capacity have raised significant issues to consider in the case. Furthermore, based on the court’s recent ruling that the defendant is incompetent to proceed based on that expert testimony, dismissal of the charges is appropriate. Arrest and time served is sufficient. [Emphasis added]

Aguilar-Mendez’s attorneys also previously claimed that their client was the victim of racism and police brutality at the hands of Kunovich.

Kunovich’s son, Michael Jr., defended his father’s record in law enforcement, along with St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick.

“There have been attempts by some to portray Aguilar Mendez as a victim and vilify Sergeant Kunovich. I continue to stand behind Sergeant Kunovich’s actions on the night of May 19, 2023,” Hardwick said:

The danger associated with law enforcement is a risk we assume when we enter this profession. Sergeant Kunovich died a hero protecting the citizens of St. Johns County and there is nothing more noble than that. Please continue to hold our agency and Sergeant Kunovich’s family in your thoughts and prayers. [Emphasis added]

“I understand that side has their opinion, and they’re entitled to it. I can’t agree with it, because it’s my father,” Michael Jr. told the Florida Times-Union. “I feel like I have a sense of duty to not only defend his character but defend his name because I grew up with him. He is not what defense attorneys and what these support groups are making him out to be, and that’s just a lie, it really is.”

Despite claims by Aguilar-Mendez’s attorneys that Kunovich wrongfully approached and questioned their client, his 26-year record shows he had a stellar law enforcement record including two awards, one for excellent public service.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.