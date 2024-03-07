President Joe Biden “continues to mislead the American people and lie right to our faces with NO shame,” according to Republican officials, who are slamming the president’s “lie after lie” in his 2024 State of the Union address, describing it as “hyper partisan,” “angry,” and “completely out of touch,” with some taking solace in “knowing it’s the last one he’ll give.”

With lawmakers gathered for the Thursday evening address, the 81-year-old Democrat president attempted to showcase his efforts to reframe the country’s economy, while setting the stage for his bid for a 2024 reelection. The 68-minute speech, potentially his last depending on the November election outcome, comes as Biden faces political challenges and low approval ratings, with former President Donald Trump leading in polls.

In response, Republican members hit back, highlighting the current unenthusiastic state of the nation.

“No amount of spin from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue can change the fact that America is in decline after three years of Joe Biden’s presidency,” wrote Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“Americans can see it with their own eyes,” he added.

“This SOTU speech is hyper partisan, it’s angry, and it’s completely out of touch,” wrote Texas Republican Congressman Wesley Hunt. “The State of our Union is as damaged as this President’s border … which he still hasn’t mentioned by the way.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) described Biden as a “deteriorating president” whose “failed Far Left leadership” has led the State of the Union to “crisis”:

His desperate attempt at a reset dismisses the everyday struggles of Americans suffering because of his failed policies. Under just three years of Joe Biden, our nation has experienced one crisis after another from the Biden Border Crisis which has devastated American communities, to weakness on the world stage, and the highest inflation in my lifetime. Because of Joe Biden’s radical agenda, we have faced violent crime in our communities, sky high energy prices, and the weaponization of our Government against us with the Biden DOJ targeting Catholics, gun owners, conservatives, and even parents at school board meetings.

“It is time to return to the America First policies that gave us a secure border, energy independence, peace through strength, and a roaring economy that created 7 million new jobs and allowed our communities to flourish,” she added

“Socialism at its finest,” declared Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

“Biden mentioning Ukraine before America is pretty on brand,” wrote Arizona GOP Rep. Eli Crane.

“Joe Biden wants to now fix a problem he created…,” wrote Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

“This #SOTU speech is like one giant vote buying scheme…. Bought and paid for by our children and grandchildren,” she wrote in another post.

“LIE AFTER LIE! Americans do not deserve this GARBAGE!” wrote Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician turned Republican congressman. “Joe Biden continues to mislead the American people and lie right to our faces with NO shame!”

“When Joe Biden took office, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was a record low of 2.65%. Today that number is 6.88%,” noted the official House Republican Conference account of the House Republicans.

“#Bidenomics has FAILED the American people,” it added.

“The state of our union is CRUMBLING with Biden as President,” lamented Montana Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale.

“The Schumer-Biden border bill would do NOTHING to protect our borders but allow migrants to invade faster!” he wrote in a subsequent post. “It’s time for Biden to SHUT DOWN our border immediately. He has the ability to do so….”

“Freedom and democracy are under assault. That’s true. And this Regime is the reason why,” wrote Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“Less than a month ago, Laken Riley was brutally murdered. @JoeBiden’s open border policies let her killer in this country,” wrote Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).

“This NEVER SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED,” he added.

“In the time it takes to give this State of the Union Speech, President Biden could have closed the border by reinstating the 94 border policies he ended by executive action,” wrote Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun.

“If walls don’t work, then why did President Biden have one put up around the Capitol during his #SOTU speech?” he asked in another post.

“The Biden admin has been breathtakingly awful,” insisted Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

“No vision to keep you safe. No vision to secure the border. No vision to help your family. TOTAL FAILURE,” declared the House Committee on the Judiciary GOP account.

“My favorite part of Biden’s #SOTU speech was knowing it’s the last one he’ll give,” wrote Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO).

The address, which ended at 10:30 p.m. EST, is currently facing ongoing significant backlash for misrepresenting policies on immigration and inflation, amid a context of significant national challenges and global tensions.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.