Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is “proud” of abortionists who end the lives of unborn babies, he said in a video created by the national nonprofit he launched last year to promote abortion across the United States.

“Today is Abortion Providers Appreciation Day. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, clinic staff and volunteers who help those in need, treating their patients with dignity and compassion,” he said in the Think Big America video posted to X on Sunday. “You’re on the front lines of this fight, and your sacrifices and your work make me proud.”

The Illinois governor also touted the steps his state has taken to “protect abortion providers and their patients from legal attacks.” In January of 2023, Pritzker signed a bill that legally protects out-of-state abortion seekers, as well as abortionists and doctors who perform sex-mutilating surgeries on people who identify as transgender.

“But the fight for reproductive freedom goes beyond Illinois. With Think Big America, we’re going state by state and across the nation to protect a women’s right to an abortion — because no one should have to escape to another state or face legal barriers to make decisions about their own bodies,” he added.

Pritzker was joined in the video by Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Dr. Amy Addante, an OB-GYN in Illinois and a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health.

Today on Abortion Provider Appreciation Day we honor the courage and compassion of abortion providers who stand with patients in their toughest moments. At @Think_Big_USA, we stand united to defend your vital work and ensure everyone's right to choose. pic.twitter.com/24aOIhyKIK — Think Big America (@Think_Big_USA) March 10, 2024

Pritzker launched the 501(c)(4) nonprofit called Think Big America in October of 2023 “modeled after NextGen America, a dark money group founded by billionaire Tom Steyer that advocated on climate change,” Politico reported.

The pro-abortion organization is focusing its attention on promoting ballot measures being pushed by left-wing groups in various states that would codify abortion on demand into state constitutions, according to the report.

In the video announcement of the nonprofit, Prizker said he created the organization to “[stand] up against right wing extremists who want to take us backwards.”

“Extremism poses an existential threat to our democracy. And I take this threat very seriously,” he added.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.