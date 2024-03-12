House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s AT&T phone records, according to a March 6 subpoena obtained by Breitbart News.

The subpoena demands AT&T hand over all records related to Hunter’s activity, which includes 13 years of texts and call logs dating back to 2011. AT&T has until March 20 to comply.

In a cover letter to AT&T, Comer said Hunter’s user activity could encompass a personal phone line that President Joe Biden used during his vice presidency.

Comer crafted the subpoena to target business entities linked to the Biden family: Owasco PC, Rosemont Seneca Partners, LLC, and Rosemont Seneca Advisors, LLC.

Joe Biden received “direct monthly payments” from Hunter Biden’s “Owasco PC” business account, which received “payments from Chinese state-linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies,” Comer told Breitbart News in December.

“We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used when he was vice president,” Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and president of the Government Accountability Institute, previously told Fox News. “It was AT&T. It was $300 a month. It was a global phone that you could access somebody anywhere around the world.”

“We shared that phone number and that account information with people at the House Oversight Committee,” he continued. “My hope is that if they haven’t already, that they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication of how tight the communication was.”

Comer also highlighted phone calls in the subpoena in which Hunter put Joe Biden on speakerphone during Hunter’s business meetings. Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, told House investigators that Joe Biden spoke about the weather during the phone calls. Archer also testified that Joe Biden was the “Biden brand.”

House investigators launched the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.