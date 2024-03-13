Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is joining former President Donald Trump at a rally on Saturday in Dayton, Ohio, in support of Republican Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

“Big news for my friend @berniemoreno!” Noem said in an X post on Wednesday.

“President Trump is headed there Saturday to help Bernie win BIG LEAGUE! I had an incredible time campaigning with Bernie in Ohio,” the governor continued. “And you heard it here first… I’LL BE JOINING THEM ON SATURDAY!”

Noem’s announcement comes days ahead of the upcoming rally on Saturday in Dayton, Ohio. The Trump campaign announced the rally in a press release, describing the former president as the “Special Guest Speaker” at the Buckeye Values PAC rally. Doors to the event open at noon ET, and the former president will deliver remarks at 4:00 p.m. ET:

The rally comes less than a week before Tuesday’s Ohio Republican Senate primary, and Moreno has continued to scoop up endorsements and cries of support. The businessman scored another endorsement on Tuesday, from Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC).

“Thank you @SenTedBuddNC for your support and endorsement!” Moreno announced on social media, noting that he has more than one dozen conservative senators formally backing him.

“I am honored to have 15 of the top conservative Republican US Senators supporting my campaign,” he said:

Others have continued to express their support of Moreno as the election draws closer.

“Conservatives in Ohio have exactly one option in the 2024 U.S. Senate race— @BernieMoreno,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who endorsed the “political outsider” in November, said on Wednesday.

“He’s rock solid, and we need him in Washington!” he added:

“Thomas Jefferson said the government you elect is the government you deserve. Proud to campaign tonight for an America-First patriot and the next U.S. Senator from Ohio @BernieMoreno,” former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said:

Speaking to Breitbart News in July 2023, Moreno said the establishment is against him because it knows he “can’t be bought.”

WATCH — U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Takes on GOP Establishment: “They Know I Can’t be Bought”

“We need to change. Some people say, ‘We’re going to change the way Washington, DC, works.’ And, of course, if you’re the establishment, that’s a worst-case scenario,” the Senate hopeful said, adding, “They don’t want that.”

“They love the way D.C. works,” he said of the establishment, emphasizing the need to “blow up” that system.

WATCH the full interview with Moreno below: