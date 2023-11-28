Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) endorsed Ohio Senate Republican candidate and “political oustider” Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s heated Republican primary race.

“Bernie Moreno is a successful businessman, a political outsider, and a strong constitutional conservative,” the three-term Utah Senate Republican said in a written statement. “I am proud to join my colleague J.D. Vance in endorsing Bernie for the US Senate because we both know that we desperately need to elect more principled conservatives who have the courage to stand up to the establishment in both political parties. I’m confident that Bernie will do exactly that.”

Lee is now the third Senate Republican to back Moreno’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate; Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and J.D. Vance (R-OH) have endorsed Moreno.

Moreno hopes to defeat state Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), one of the few remaining red-state Democrats. Although Ohio has been considered a battleground state, it has been trending more Republican in recent elections.

Moreno has launched a $2 million statewide ad campaign highlighting his support for former President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies.

“We have a completely wide open border, we have drugs, and human trafficking streaming through the southern border. The first thing we have to do is finish the wall, and then allow the U.S. military to wipe the Mexican drug cartels off the face the earth,” Moreno said in the ad.

Andrew Surabian, a former Trump White House alum and Republican strategist, noted that Lee, Vance, Rubio, Newt Gingrich, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Kari Lake, Richard Grenell, Charlie Kirk, and many others have endorsed Moreno’s bid for Senate.

Democrats have a razor-thin majority at 51-49, meaning that Republicans have a strong chance of flipping the Senate majority during the 2024 election cycle.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.