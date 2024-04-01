The way the establishment media are reacting to the death of a Michigan woman, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien, “shows their bias and their intent,” Michigan Republican congressional candidate Tom Barrett said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Barrett, running for Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) seat, as she is running for Senate, said the race comes down to this: “Are we going to continue down the direction that we’re heading, or are we going to hold Joe Biden accountable?”

“We’re going to reverse the Biden policies and finally bring about some sanity in our country,” he said before pointing out that illegal immigration is also a major issue in his state, despite it not being a southern border state.

“In Michigan right now, we have this horrible issue going on. A young woman was just killed in Grand Rapids, adjacent to the district that I’m running in, [allegedly] by an illegal immigrant that was deported under President Trump, reentered our country and tragically just killed a young woman about a week or two ago in Grand Rapids, Michigan,” he said.

“This is something that is happening in America and we can’t allow it to take place. Joe Biden’s allowed nearly nine million illegal border crossings into our country, which is almost equal to the population of the entire state of Michigan,” Barrett said.

“So we have to put this in check. Everybody knows what it takes to secure the border,” he continued. “It takes willpower. And that’s what I’m going to bring to Congress when I’m elected,” he continued before blasting the media for their reaction to the tragic death of the Grand Rapids woman, who was found dead with gunshot wounds, according to WWMT:

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old citizen of Mexico, could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole in relation to Ruby Garcia’s death, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and an ICE spokesperson. He has been arraigned on the following charges: felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.

Yet, some outlets, such as The Detroit News, asserted that this is the crime Republicans were looking for.

“The Detroit News said that this was the crime Republicans were seeking,” Barrett said. “We didn’t bring this about. We we’re not seeking this. For us to call out this failure is entirely appropriate for us to do, and yet the Detroit News and the rest of the media, first they called this a Grand Rapids man, you know, charged with murder,” he said.

“And then they later identified that this man was in the country illegally, had previously been deported even, and now they’re saying it’s the crime that Republicans were seeking as if we brought this about,” he continued, deeming it “insulting.”

“The media and the way they characterize this just shows their bias and their intent here,” the congressional hopeful said. “They never ever want to hold those responsible accountable for their behaviors.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.