Florida GOP: Pro-Abortion Amendment Would ‘Allow Abortions Up to 6 Months of Pregnancy’

The pro-abortion amendment ballot measure that Florida voters will decide on in November would allow abortions up to six months into pregnancy, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) said on Monday, expressing disappointment in what they said was the “deceptively worded pro-abortion amendment.”

“We are very disappointed that a deceptively worded pro-abortion amendment is allowed to appear on Florida’s ballot in November. If passed, it will allow abortions up to 6 months of pregnancy and, thanks to a loophole, even to point of birth,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said in a statement.

“Florida will become the most pro-abortion state in the southern U.S. That is NOT what Florida wants, and the Republican Party of Florida will fight to inform voters on the dangers of this amendment,” he continued, expressing “no surprise that Nikki Fried and the Florida Democrats will be celebrating this radical pro-abortion amendment on the ballot because their extreme agenda knows no bounds.”

“FL Dem Chair Fried was even afraid to truthfully answer the simple question of whether a man could get an abortion. Florida voters know better and they will reject the radical agenda being pushed by FL Dems this November,” he predicted:

The news of the ballot measure came Monday after the Florida Supreme Court upheld the 15-week abortion limit which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law in 2022. According to the court, the Plaintiff in the case, Planned Parenthood, “cannot overcome the presumption of constitutionality and is unable to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that the 15-week ban is unconstitutional.”

The Florida Supreme Court also opted to allow the abortion ballot measure to move forward. In other words, Florida voters will get to make a determination in November as to just how far they will go in allowing abortion. This proposed amendment to the state’s constitution would allow abortion far beyond 15 weeks.

As Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported:

The proposed amendment is backed by Floridians Protecting Freedom — a coalition of left-wing groups including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida — and bars the state from restricting abortion before viability (approximately 24 weeks) or “when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”