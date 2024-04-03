Former President Donald Trump recognizes how extreme Democrats are on the issue of abortion, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“First of all, recognize that what has really ginned up, and will continue to gin up, Democrats is the issue on abortion,” Johnson said, noting that the establishment media will not overtly point out the extreme position of the Democrat party on this issue, as some leftists are ok with allowing abortion until the moment of birth and refusing to provide care to a live born baby from a botched abortion.

“That is the extreme position. I think President Trump recognizes that and … he announced yesterday he’s going to be coming out with a statement on abortion to try and point out that the extreme position is with the Democrats and lay out what his position is,” Johnson said, explaining that he was able to witness Trump and his team “thoughtfully go through exactly how they should communicate what President Trump’s position is.”

Host Mike Slater identified himself as an “extreme pro-lifer” and explained that most pro-lifers such as himself would even be in favor of “Trump’s moderate stance on this issue.”

“Right, which is what most, 90 percent of people agree with. This is such a no-brainer, that it’s like yeah, let’s at least get like 13 weeks or whatever. Let’s start there, then, and start moving in that direction as opposed to letting California get 40 weeks. That’s crazy,” Slater said.

Johnson said Trump liked his phrasing that abortion is a “profound moral issue” and explained that “the question is at what point society has the responsibility” to protect unborn life.

“That’s a profound question that needs to be answered state by state,” he said, hoping that Trump will be able to “break through the filter of the media” when he releases his exact position on the matter.

While the media tries to paint Republicans as extreme, Johnson pointed out that most Americans do not want to see abortion after 20 weeks — a standard throughout the world.

“Europe, you know throughout the world, the weirdest extreme country right now, most European countries are, I think, 12 weeks or under. The vast majority of abortions occur before the 14th week, so that’s where most Americans are. That is a reasonable position,” the senator said, emphasizing that Democrats hold the extreme position of accepting partial-birth abortions, even up to the point of birth in some cases.

Johnson’s interview follows President Biden reemphasizing his commitment to fight for women to terminate their unborn children, chastising Florida’s 15-week abortion ban.

As Breitbart News reported:

It should be noted that a child’s heartbeat can begin as early as five to six weeks into pregnancy. According to WebMD, “There’s some evidence, though, that a fetus could feel pain earlier than 24 weeks — perhaps as early as the first trimester.” A child’s brain and spinal cord begin to develop just five weeks into pregnancy, and legs and arms develop by week six with circulation beginning that same week, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Science shows that by the time a baby reaches 15 weeks, he or she already has all major organs in development as well as muscles, fingers, and toes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, even at 15 weeks, “The fetus begins to make more purposeful movements, like sucking its thumb or smiling.”

