Kari Lake Raises $4.1 Million in Q1, Second-Highest Amount of Any Non-Incumbent GOP Senate Candidate

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake raised $4.1 million in the first quarter, the second-highest amount of any non-incumbent Republican Senate candidate in the period, Lake’s campaign told Breitbart News.

Recent polling shows Lake is in a dead heat with the likely general election opponent, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), a radical leftist:

The campaign raised $1,345,622.01 from 40,048 donations across 21,999 donors.

Ninety-nine percent of donations (39,536) were small dollar gifts under $200, with an average gift of just under $23.

Lake received donations from all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, while 12,343 (56 percent) of the donors were first-time donors to any Kari Lake entity.

She now has $2.5 million cash on hand.

Kari Lake doubled her fundraising haul from last quarter,” Lake’s campaign told Breitbart News. “She is seeing strong support from grassroots donors and Arizona donors. Gallego is Far-Left, and out of step with Arizonans.”

“Just like President Trump, Kari is performing strong in Arizona and will win in November,” her campaign said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.