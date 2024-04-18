Poll: Trump and Biden Virtually Tied in Key Swing State of Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are virtually tied in the key swing state of Wisconsin, the latest League of American Workers/North Star Opinion Research survey found.

The survey, taken among 600 likely voters, showed Trump leading Biden by a single percentage point in a matchup that includes independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who garnered 13 percentage points; Jill Stein, who received four percent support; and Cornel West, who garnered two percent support.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump and Biden are tied in the Badger State with 45 percent each. This coincides with the reality that Biden took the state by less than a single percentage point, or less than 21,000 votes:

Further, a memo detailing the key findings of the survey found that Wisconsin voters disapprove of Biden’s job on the economy by double digits — 56 percent disapproving and 44 percent approving. Additionally, it finds that “three-fifths of voters say the Biden administration has a great deal or some responsibility for the 40 percent increase in basic food cost.”

Ultimately, voters say they were better off financially under Trump’s leadership as well.

Per the memo:

By a 54 to 39 percent margin, Wisconsin voter say they were better off when Trump was president than they are now under Biden. Independent voters say they were better off under Trump by a 55 to 32 percent margin, while 11 percent of Democrats say they were better off under Trump (85 percent say they are better off now) and 93 percent of republicans say they were better off under Trump (just 4 percent say they are better off now).

The bad news does not end there for Biden, either, as most voters say his border policies “have at least some blame for the murders like that of Laken Riley,” and 58 percent of voters say the Biden administration “deserves a great deal or some blame for drug overdose deaths, coming lately from fentanyl crossing the U.S./Mexico border.

The survey was taken April 6-9, 2024, and the full sample has a +/-4 percent margin of error.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily in early April, Wisconsin Republican chair Brian Schimming said that the Republican Party of Wisconsin is ready to ensure the integrity of the upcoming election, emphasizing that key swing states must make it a priority.

“Wisconsin, this year, is not one of 50 states. It’s one of five. The truth of the matter is this gets down to five, six, seven states, and if these states are not on their game on poll watching, poll working, election integrity — we had an active war room for a couple of days this week. We processed dozens of complaints and solved them through that war room,” he explained, promising that they Wisconsin GOP will “do everything imaginable to enforce the law.”

“And if that means working with you and calling and resolving a problem, we’ll do that. But if that means saying, ‘We’ll see you in court,’ we will see them in court,” he added.