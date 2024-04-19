Biden’s Border Honor System Frees Illegal Alien Convicted Killer into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released into the United States a convicted murderer who showed up at the nation’s southern border after lying to Border Patrol agents about his prior criminal record.

On September 30, 2022, Border Patrol agents arrested the 44-year-old illegal alien from Colombia near San Ysidro, California, after he crossed between ports of entry. The illegal alien told agents he had never been arrested by law enforcement in his native Colombia or in the United States.

In reality, the illegal alien had been convicted in April 2016 in Colombia for premeditated murder and sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

After lying to Border Patrol agents, the illegal alien was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on October 6, 2022.

ICE officials then released the illegal alien from their custody on Nov. 10, 2022, on interim parole through the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program. A year later, on Nov. 7, 2023, ICE officials learned of the illegal alien’s conviction in his home country for premeditated murder.

In February, the Colombian government confirmed the murder conviction to ICE and on April 3, ICE agents arrested the illegal alien in Hartford, Connecticut.

“This Colombian national lied to immigration officials about his violent past in order to gain entrance into the United States,” ICE’s Todd Lyons said in a statement. “We cannot allow convicted murderers to roam freely in our New England neighborhoods.”

The illegal alien remains in ICE custody while awaiting deportation from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.