President Joe Biden took the opportunity during a speech promoting ending the lives of unborn babies via abortion to mock former President Donald Trump for promoting Bibles.

Biden stopped in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus to give a speech blaming his opponent for the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, ending an invented constitutional “right” to abortion, and sent the issue back to individual states. Abortion has been the Biden campaign’s number-one priority ahead of November, with Democrats hoping to galvanize women and young voters, while distracting from Biden’s border and economic failures.

“[Trump] described the Dobbs decision as a miracle. Maybe it’s coming from that Bible he’s trying to sell,” Biden said during his speech, which was under 15 minutes long. “I almost wanted to buy one to see what the hell’s in it.”

“Folks, it was no miracle. It was a political deal to get rid of Roe — a political deal he made with the evangelical base of the Republican party… if they [would] look past his moral and character flaws in exchange for his commitment to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe,” continued Biden, a self-professed Catholic.

It should be noted that Trump is not selling Bibles — instead, he teamed up with country music star Lee Greenwood on a patriot-themed edition of the Bible called the “God Bless the U.S.A.” Bible, which comes with copies of the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and Pledge of Allegiance. The website for the “God Bless the U.S.A.” Bible clarifies that the Bibles have “nothing to do with any political campaign” and that the company uses Trump’s name, likeness, and image under a paid license from CIC Ventures LLC.

Besides the comment from Biden, Trump has been mercilessly attacked by corporate media, members of the left, and anti-Trump Republicans for promoting the Bible.

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

Biden visited Florida specifically to galvanize voters before a six-week abortion limit takes effect next month. The Florida Supreme Court upheld the state’s 15-week abortion restriction earlier this month, which cleared the way for the six-week restriction to take effect. At the same time, the Florida Supreme Court also allowed a proposed amendment that would enshrine the “right” to abortion in the state constitution to appear on the ballot in November.

After the two state Supreme Court decisions dropped, Democrats descended on the state, with Biden campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez declaring Florida a now “winnable” state. Former President Donald Trump notably led the state by 370,000 votes in 2020.

Besides blaming Trump for enabling the Florida law, Biden criticized his opponent for a recent decision from the Arizona Supreme Court upholding an 1864 law that restricts nearly all abortions, and an Alabama Supreme Court decision classifying embryos used in in vitro fertilization (IVF) as unborn babies.

“[Trump] says it’s up to the states, and this is all about state rights. But he is wrong. The Supreme Court was wrong. [Abortion] should be a constitutional right in the federal constitution,” Biden said.

Biden further claimed that Trump would sign a federal abortion ban into law if he is elected, despite the fact that Trump has said he believes the abortion issue should be left to individual states.

“Don’t think he’s [not] making a deal right now with MAGA extremists to ban nationwide abortion in every single state — because he’s making it,” Biden said.

“But know this, as long as I have the power of the presidency, it’s never going to happen. I mean it,” he added. “If Congress ever passes a ban, I will veto that ban. Elect the Democratic Congress — Kamala and I will make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again.”

Before the speech in Tampa, NBC News noted that the event would be “significant for Biden” because the campaign often looks to Vice President Kamala Harris as the ultimate abortion hype woman.

“Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturned the federal right to abortion in June 2022, Harris has held more than 80 events across 20 states focused on reproductive freedom,” the report stated, “including delivering a speech last week in Arizona criticizing the ban in that state and tying in former President Donald Trump’s role in allowing abortion restrictions to take place.”

