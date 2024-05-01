In an exclusive statement provided to Breitbart News, Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) questioned whether President Joe Biden and Democrats would stop using ActBlue after a report found that the fundraising platform took portions of donations to an anti-Israel encampment at Michigan State University (MSU).

In a statement provided to Breitbart News, Will Hampson, a spokesman for Scott’s campaign, said the fundraising platform had “made their position clear” that they would “support fundraising for those calling for the genocide of the Jewish people.”

The statement came in response to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, which found that ActBlue, the Democrat National Committee’s (DNC) fundraising platform, was “set to receive a 3.95 percent cut,” of donations made to the Progressive Caucus of Mid Michigan’s fundraiser, which supported the “Hurriya” coalition encampment at MSU.

The Hurriya anti-Israel encampment called for the university to divest from doing business with Israeli companies.

In his statement, Hampson said:

ActBlue has made their position clear: they will support funraising for those calling for the genocide of the Jewish people. They will also take a cut of money meant for pro-Hamas groups who are actively terrorizing Jewish students on college campuses across the country. Will Joe Biden or Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell stop using ActBlue or call on them to stop accepting pro-terrorist money? Or will her broke campaign, which only has peanuts cash on hand, force her to stay silent in the face of calls for terrorism and genocide?

ActBlue helps raise donations for local, state, and federal races, primarily for the Democrat Party.

So far, the fundraising platform has raised $13, 406, 738,500 since 2004, according to the website.

Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), who is running against Scott in a bid to oust him from his seat, has received numerous donations from ActBlue, according to data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Other Democrats, such as Biden have also received numerous donations from ActBlue, according to FEC data.

“In light of this reporting, those donations to Biden and Mucarsel-Powell from ActBlue could potentially help raise funds for the pro-Hamas encampment terrorizing Jewish students,” the Scott campaign pointed out.

“Will Biden and Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell continue to use a platform that is profiting off of pro-terrorist groups? Will she send back donations that may be associated with groups supporting Iran-backed Hamas terrorists and groups who are openly calling for Jewish genocide on college campuses?” Scott’s team wrote.