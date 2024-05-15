Dem Sen. Warner: Biden and I Did Bash Trump’s Tariffs, But China Doesn’t Play Fair

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) responded to President Joe Biden’s prior criticism of the Trump China tariffs by stating that China doesn’t follow market rules and saying that “I’m sure I probably took a shot,” at Trump’s tariffs at the time, “but we also realize that China is playing with a different set of rules.”

Co-host Joe Kernen raised President Joe Biden’s criticism of the Trump tariffs in 2019, where Biden said that “Any freshman econ student could tell you that the American people are paying his tariffs. The cashiers at Target see what’s going on – they know more about economics than Trump” and asked Warner if he thinks Biden’s tariffs are the right call.

Warner responded, “China doesn’t operate on a [market] basis.”

Kernen then asked, “Did you criticize Trump’s tariffs when he put those on China?”

Warner answered, “I’m sure I probably took a shot, but we also realize that China is playing with a different set of rules. I think wait until you see China dump this number of cheap EVs into Germany and the European market and let’s see what the Germans do as well.”

