Poll: Plurality Says Joe Biden Is ‘Getting Worse’ as President

A plurality believes President Joe Biden is “getting worse” as president, April’s survey from Harvard-Harris found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Joe Biden is improving as a president, getting worse, or staying the same?”

A plurality, 47 percent, says Biden is actually “getting worse” as president, while just 29 percent believe he is improving. About a quarter, 24 percent, believe he is “staying the same.”

Most Republicans and independents, 76 percent and 52 percent, respectively, believe Biden is actively getting “worse” as president, but 55 percent of Democrats disagree and believe he is improving.

The survey also found that 52 percent of white Americans, 34 percent of black Americans, 38 percent of Hispanic Americans, and 36 percent of Asian Americans believe Biden is actively getting worse as president.

The survey also found that most, 64 percent, believe Biden’s “public lapses are becoming more frequent,” compared to 26 percent who believe they are less frequent.

Voters also continue to have concerns about Biden’s age and mental fitness. Most, 55 percent, say they have doubts about Biden’s mental fitness. Eighty percent of Republicans, 62 percent of independents, and 26 percent of Democrats also doubt Biden’s mental fitness.

Further, 66 percent overall believe Biden is “showing he is too old” to be president, and 91 percent of Republicans, 77 percent of independents, and 34 percent of Democrats believe Biden is “showing he is too old” to be president.

The survey was taken April 24-25, 2024, among 1,961 registered voters. It has a ± two percent margin of error.

