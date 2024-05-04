Florida Embraces ‘Freedom Sales Tax Holiday’ to Make ‘Summer More Affordable’

Florida is embracing a “freedom sales tax holiday” to make the summer “more affordable” in President Joe Biden’s economy, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Tuesday.

The sales tax month in the Sunshine State begins in July, DeSantis said during a press conference in Tampa, Florida.

We are reinstituting the very successful — which we’ve done in the past — freedom sales tax holiday initiative, and so, this year, from July 1 to July 31, you will have tax-free fishing supplies, camping supplies, boating and water activities, pool supplies, sunscreen, sunblock, bug spray, general outdoor supplies, gas and charcoal grills — under $250 — and bicycles — under $500.

He noted that these things are “part of enjoying the summer in Florida.”

Additionally, many activities will be tax-free, including movies, live music, sporting events, festivals, fairs, entry to state parks, museums, and annual passes.

“You know, we did the annual passes for the state parks last fall…October until January. We did 50 percent off annual passes, and it went through the roof, the number of people who purchased it,” the governor said.

“It was [a] really, really great response, so we’re happy [for] that. Also, tax-free entry to theater, valet, music events, again, including seasonal and annual passes. So, this is going to make a big difference for families, and we’re happy to be able to step up and do it,” the governor said, emphasizing that Florida is a great summer state, touting the tourism figures from 2023.

“We set a record last year for summer tourism. We had 35 million people come just in the summer in the state of Florida. I mean, that’s pretty incredible,” he said, adding that “hopefully, you’ll be able to enjoy a Memorial Day — free access to the parks.”

“I know people are going to be able to take advantage of the freedom sales tax holiday — July 1 until July 31,” the governor added:

To start off our Summer of Freedom, we are suspending entrance fees for Florida State Parks during Memorial Day weekend. Florida’s award-winning state parks are a great way for families to enjoy the outdoors. I encourage all Floridians to take advantage of the upcoming entrance… pic.twitter.com/rU4H2rGzZb — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 30, 2024

The “Freedom Sales Tax Holiday” initiative we launched two years ago will be returning this summer—for the whole month of July. Fishing & camping supplies, boating & water activities, children’s toys, events & activities, and much more will all be tax free. We want to help… pic.twitter.com/WrXRxmIFLb — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 30, 2024

WATCH:

Governor DeSantis Announces the Freedom Month Tax Holiday https://t.co/mEh8wUuSH3 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 30, 2024

In a formal statement, DeSantis said, “Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families.”

“While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida’s smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians,” he added.