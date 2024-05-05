Americans are evenly divided on which 2024 presidential candidate they trust to handle “protecting democracy,” a poll revealed Sunday.

When U.S. adults were asked who they trust to handle the amorphous, corporate media-pushed concept of “protecting democracy,” 38 percent of U.S. adults favor former President Donald Trump and 38 percent favor President Joe Biden, according to the ABC News/ Ipsos poll.

Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of respondents believe neither candidate is capable of “protecting democracy.”

Other polling on the concept of “protecting democracy” has typically shown Biden only slightly leading Trump.

“Talk about the media fail of all fails… Even on the stupid, media-manufactured issue of ‘protecting democracy’ that’s been wielded by billion-dollar corporations against Trump for three years, The Donald is down only two points: 41 to 43 percent,” Breitbart News’ John Nolte wrote about a February poll from NBC News.

A Wall Street Journal poll from early April also showed Biden narrowly leading Trump on “protecting democracy” in swing states, 43 percent to 42 percent.

The ABC News/Ipsos polling on “protecting democracy” comes as various polling shows Trump taking a lead over Biden in the presidential contest.

April’s Harvard-Harris survey showed Trump leading Biden by five points, 48 percent to 43 percent. An April Emerson/Hill poll found Trump leading Biden in all seven swing states, further narrowing Biden’s electoral college path to 270.

The ABC News/Ipsos results likewise show Trump slightly ahead of Biden as well, 46 percent to 44 percent, when excluding people who say they do not plan to vote. Biden leads Trump by one point among registered voters, 46 percent to 45 percent, and among likely voters, 49 percent to 45 percent — “again not a significant difference,” the poll report reads.

The poll was conducted between April 25-30, with a random national sample of 2,260 adults. The margin of sampling error is ±2 percentage points.